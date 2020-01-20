Louis Tomlinson teases his latest track Walls music video; Watch

Louis Tomlinson has teased the music video of Walls, title track of his upcoming solo album. Check it out.

Louis Tomlinson recently dropped the title track of his highly-anticipated debut solo album, his first debut album since One Direction split. The 28-year-old singer released the song, Walls, on January 18 and it was very well received by the listeners who were patiently waiting for the singer to treat them with some good music. Now, Louis is all set to release the music video of the song and he recently teased it on his Twitter account. The video is an extension of the song’s cover of the song which featured a mysterious door in the middle of a desert.

The clip is a montage of a couple of scenes from the upcoming music video. It opens with Louis walking towards the door and in the next scene, he can be seen standing in front of a mirror. In the following scene features the singer sitting on a chair attached to a very high wall. Louis can be later seen surrounded by ballroom dancers. The music video is scheduled to release on January 21 and the album will come out on January 31.

Check out the video here:

Louis is the only former One Direction member who hasn’t released a solo album. In the track Walls, the singer opens up about the struggles and hardships of life and how it eventually makes you stronger. The song is a satisfying mix of soothing music and introspective lyrics like, “Nothing wakes you up like wakin' up alone. And all that's left of us is a cupboard full of clothes. The day you walked away and took the higher ground. Was the day that I became the man that I am now.” The song is not just about Louis’s troubles and struggles, but it also talks about how he rose above it all and became a stronger version of himself.

