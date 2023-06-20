Louis Tomlinson’s 19 year old sister Phoebe announces pregnancy; details inside

Louis Tomlinson, a former member of One Direction, will soon become an uncle again as his younger sister, Phoebe Tomlinson, shared the news of her first pregnancy. The 19-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, sharing a heartwarming reel with her 1.1 million followers.

In the Instagram video, Phoebe's reaction to a positive pregnancy test is captured, accompanied by the soothing tones of Ellie Goulding's cover of How Long Will I Love You. With a beaming smile, Phoebe informed her ecstatic boyfriend and loved ones about their "little miracle" who will be joining them in the winter. She also shared a precious snapshot of a babygrow embroidered with the words "Coming soon baby Varley."

Phoebe's announcement drew an outpouring of love and well-wishes from her followers. A fan commented, "OMG THE WAY I GASPED CONGRATULATIONSS."

Twin sister Daisy Tomlinson expressed her pride and joy for Phoebe through her own Instagram Stories, sharing images of the expectant mother and her growing bump. Daisy penned a heartfelt message, saying, "The most special three months. You were made for this role Phoebe. I love you forever x."

Lottie Tomlinson, the older sister of Phoebe and Louis, who became a mother herself last year, wasted no time in congratulating her sibling on the exciting news. Lottie eagerly expressed her anticipation to meet the baby, writing, "Can't wait to meet you, baby." Lottie further showed her support by sharing footage on her Instagram page of Phoebe attending a scan, while her son Lucky sat on her lap. Lottie's partner, Lewis Burton, also joined in the celebration, offering his congratulations to Phoebe and her boyfriend. Lottie and Lewis welcomed their first child together in August after starting their relationship in July 2020. Their bond was forged through shared experiences of grief, with Lewis mourning the loss of his partner, Caroline Flack, and Lottie coping with the passing of her mother, Johannah Poulston, and sister, Felicite Tomlinson.

With the arrival of Phoebe's baby, the Tomlinson family continues to grow, bringing immense joy and excitement to Louis and his loved ones. As they eagerly anticipate the little one's arrival, the Tomlinsons remain a tight-knit and supportive family, celebrating each other's milestones and cherishing the special moments they share.

