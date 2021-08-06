Lourdes Leon OPENS UP on being Madonna’s daughter; Says ‘People think I’m this talentless rich kid’

Lourdes Leon recently got candid and talked about growing up in the limelight alongside her famous mother, Madonna. In a recent interview with Vogue, the 24-year-old model and dancer said that being the daughter of an icon comes with additional pressures. According to Just Jared she said, “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” she told the mag while revealing she paid for college herself and lives on her own in Bushwick.

Leon also opened up and got vocal on her love of dancing. “A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way,” she said. “You’re using your body to define the space around you—to change it.” Adding, “That’s a very naked form of expression.” Recently Leon was criticised for not shaving her armpits on which she replied, “Yeah, come at me, bro.”

The 24-year-old daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, who is also a trainer dancer and model, also was in news recently for revealing some interesting facts about her previous classmates during an interview for Vanity Fair magazine. Leo revealed that she dated Timothée Chalamet: “I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend.” On fellow classmate Ansel Elgort: “A terrible DJ.” On who her hero is: Jersey Shore star Jwoww, because “she was never getting too sloppy and she always looked really hot.”

When asked about her mother putting her in dance class. Leon said: “My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential.”

ALSO READ:Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon reminisces about dating Timothée Chalamet; Calls him ‘first boyfriend’