Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan REVEAL they will celebrate Valentine's Day together; DEETS INSIDE

At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan revealed what their Valentine's Day plans are. Read below to know what the rumoured couple had to divulge on the same.

Even before Love Aaj Kal's trailer came out, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have made headlines for their onscreen chemistry bubbling into a real-life relationship. Known as Sartik to their fans, Kartik and Sara have been rumoured to be dating ever since it was announced that they were the chosen ones for the second installment in the Love Aaj Kal franchise. During her episode on Koffee With Karan, Sara had shared that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan, which escalated the dating speculations.

During the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik was asked about his relationship with Sara and why he has shied away from confessing his crush on her. To this, Aaryan quipped, "When Sara had said on national television, I then had a crush on her. From then on, I have been getting shy all the time." Furthermore, when asked about what their Valentine's Day plans are, Sara retorted, "We will be watching this (Love Aaj Kal) on Valentine's Day. What else will we do?" When the reporter started asking Kartik, Khan interrupted saying, "Why are you asking him? You won't come?"

"Together?," Kartik jokingly asked to which Sara exasperatedly stated, "Ofcourse, what else? It's our film. Who else will you go with?"

Eventually, Aaryan shared, "The two of us will see the movie that night. We will see Love Aaj Kal that night. It will be a date night. 13th February and 14th February, both nights we will see the movie."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020, which just happens to be Valentine's Day.

