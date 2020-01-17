Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Five moments from Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's love story that left us nostalgic

Love Aaj Kal trailer released today. The Imtiaz Ali directorial tells a new love story through Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. However, we spotted some old Imtiaz Ali elements in the trailer.

Love Aaj Kal trailer is out. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan teased their onscreen love story in a colourful and refreshing trailer. While there were several elements that promise a new take on new-age love, director Imtiaz Ali has retained numerous elements from his older movies, which also includes the original Love Aaj Kal. Let's start with the obvious. Like the original Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz is telling a love story from "Aaj" and "Kal" keeping the same face of the protagonist.

1. "Aaj" and "Kal" have the same face

The original saw play both the past and present roles. Kartik is following Saif's footsteps in the new Love Aaj Kal. He romances Aarushi Sharma in the 1990s while he loses his heart to Sara's Zoe in today's time.

2. Ahun Ahun & Twist revisited

The moment the guitar strummed, we had flashbacks of dressed in a blue and dancing to tunes of Ahun Ahun. The trailer also teased the Twist song.

3. The Tamasha moment

Sticking to Deepika, we noticed another Imtiaz element during the movie. During an emotional moment between Sara and Kartik, Imtiaz paid an ode to the heartbreaking scene from Tamasha. Looking back at Agar Tum Saath Ho, the Love Aaj Kal trailer sees Sara and Kartik involved in a fight with the angle and the colours of the scene similar to that of and Deepika from Tamasha.

4. Imtiaz Ali's Romeo and Juliets moment

The new Love Aaj Kal trailer revealed Imtiaz Ali revisited the Aaj Din Chadheya balcony scene. Kartik is seen gazing at Aarushi from the balcony, reminding us of the moment when the turban-clad Saif would wait on the streets of Kolkata to catch a glimpse of Giselli Monteiro.

5. Trains and love

Like the 2009 Love Aaj Kal movie, the Kartik and Sara Love Aaj Kal movie also has a train sequence. Fans of the OG Love Aaj Kal would remember the older Saif chasing down Giselli and boarding the train. The new trailer has also teased a train sequence involves a train sequence with the "Kal" Kartik.

What are the similarities you spotted between the two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

