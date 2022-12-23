Love Actually: Diversity criticism to Martine Mccutcheon's life-changing moment; 8 facts about Christmas film

With just two days to go for the festival of Christmas to arrive, people nowadays are planning how to make their special with their loved ones. While some have begun baking special cakes, some are making a list of movies to watch out on that day. Talking of movies, we suggest you watch the 2003 film Love Actually. Here is why. 1. About Love Actually

Love Actually is a 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy film written and directed by Richard Curtis. This film features Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson. In the plotline, as many as nine London couples try to deal with their relationships in different ways. Interestingly, all these stories are linked with each other. Not to miss, this film has a special tribute to 9/11 victims. 2. Where can you watch Love Actually? From the makers of Bridget Jones's Diary and Notting Hill, this romantic comedy is all about love. People witness delightful twists and turns as the story progresses which might crave you to watch this film till the end. This film can be viewed anytime on Amazon Prime. Released in 2003, the duration of this film is 2 hours and 14 minutes. 3. Love Actually soundtrack featured Christmas classics Love Actually is filled with Christmas-themed songs that will surely make your day. Some of them are Christmas is All Around - Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) White Christmas - Otis Redding All I Want for Christmas is You - Olivia Olson God Only Knows - The Beach Boys All You Need Is Love - Lynden David Hall

4. Love Actually and its box office reception The film was released on 14 November 2003 in the United States and 21 November 2003 in the United Kingdom. The film performed well at the box office and earned $246.8 million globally. 5 Love Actually and its ‘diversity criticism’ While some criticized the storyline of the film as it has nothing new to offer to the viewers, others pointed out the “lack of diversity” in the film. Some of the critics have even called out the film as racist. On this development, writer and director Richard Curtis recently addressed some of the controversies. As reported by Digital Spy, Curtis said, “There are things that you would change, but thank God society is changing. My film is bound in some moments to feel out of date. The lack of diversity makes me feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid." Love Actually actress Martine McCutcheon however has defended the iconic Christmas film following recent criticism. “Of course, it's easy to say now: 'We would have done this, we would have done that,' but I also think that the characters weren't being PC," McCutcheon said as reported by Digital Spy.

6. Martine McCutcheon’s life-changing moment Recalling the life-changing moment, the 46-year-old told Mirror.co.uk, “At that time, I’d decided to give up the business. I’d worked from the age of 17 playing Tiffany – it was a relentless schedule of 22 scenes a day, six days a week, alongside my pop career. There was a lot of pressure, and a lot of touring and I battled with exhaustion and felt unwell. Then there was the press scrutiny. I had paparazzi running after me. I was only 23 and lived on my own – it was scary. I just thought, ‘I love what I do but I don’t love what comes with it’, so I called my agent and gave up the industry. I remember thinking, ‘If I’m meant to stay in it I’ll get a big sign.’” 7 Tearjerking lesbian love scene deleted from Love Actually Yes. You heard it right! Love Actually makers deleted a scene of a lesbian headmistress falling in love with a student. As reported by the Independent, “The relationship was between the headmistress (Anne Reid) at the school attended by Karen’s (Emma Thompson) son and her terminally ill partner Geraldine (Frances de la Tour).” However, to cut short the movie, the makers of the film deleted the love scene between the headmistress and Geraldine.