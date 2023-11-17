Love Actually’s director reveals which cast member was 'tricky' to cast as the movie turns 20

Love Actually, the beloved British ensemble comedy, continues to capture hearts even two decades after its initial release. As the film marks its 20th anniversary, co-casting director Fiona Weir sheds light on the intricate process of selecting the perfect actors for its intertwining roles. In a recent interview with PEOPLE , Weir delves into the challenges faced during the casting, particularly the role of Karl, portrayed by Rodrigo Santoro, as it proved to be notably 'tricky.'

Love Actually revealed the toughest character to cast for the film

Weir, the casting director of Love Actually, acknowledged that casting for no character is easy but he revealed that casting Rodrigo Santoro for the role of Karl, the love interest of Laura Linney's character, Sarah, presented a unique set of challenges. The character had to embody a delicate balance of charm, unattainability, and allure, making the casting process especially intricate. The character of Karl is someone Sarah admires from a distance, adding an extra layer of complexity to the selection.

Weir explained, "Casting Rodrigo Santoro's part was tricky because he had to be some gorgeous guy that Laura Linney's character would adore from afar and would be lovely and charming, but also slightly unreachable."

The casting of Rodrigo Santoro for Karl in Love Actually

Despite the challenges, the casting team decided to venture beyond the borders of the U.K. and selected Rodrigo Santoro, an actor from Brazil. Weir emphasizes the decision, stating that the makers wished to cast a good-looking actor but decided to venture their hunt apart from the UK in search of a fresh charming face who could possibly justify the character in a better sense.

The casting director stated, “We considered all sorts of gorgeous fellows from the U.K., but eventually we thought it would be lovely to have an actor who was from elsewhere. And it was great to cast Rodrigo who, at that point, people didn't know so well, and he's just so delightful. And we thought he'd be a great and slightly different way of taking the part.”

As Love Actually enthusiasts revisit the film with nostalgia celebrating its two decades, the behind-the-scenes insights into the casting process add an extra intriguing layer to the timeless romantic classic.

