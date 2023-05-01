Love Again: Final Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and everything we know about Priyanka Chopra’s new romcom

Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, is set to hit the theatres this summer. The final trailer of the much-anticipated movie is out, and fans are more than eager to witness the love story of Mira Ray and Rob Burns. The movie is a remake of the famous German movie SMS für Dich.

Love Again: Trailer

The final trailer of Sony’s Love Again is out. As the much-awaited movie is ready to hit the theatres, the final trailer has given us a very promising sneak peek. The trailer gives us the perfect love-at-first-sight moment as we see Rob being awestruck when Priyanka struts down the stairs in an elegant yellow gown.

The trailer of Love Again delivers everything you would expect a rom-com to, a whirlwind of emotions, some serious butterflies, and undeniable chemistry between the leads. Celine Dion plays the role of Rob’s love guru. We can see the singer helping Rob navigate his feelings for Mira as he is unsure what to do.

Love Again: Release Date

Love Again was initially set to release on 10 February 2023. Later the film’s release was postponed for three months. Love Again is now set to release on 5 May 2023. Sony Picture’s Love Again will hit the theatres on 5 May in the United States.

Love Again: Plot

If the name isn’t obvious enough, the film will be a rom-com. The official synopsis of Love Again reads, “What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number...not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person...and win her heart.”

The movie’s plot will closely follow the German film SMS für Dich. The movie follows the story of a woman named Mira Ray, who loses her fiance. Even after two years of her husband’s death, Mira continues sending messages to her fiance’s number as she struggles to let go. One sudden day she realizes that the number is in use again. Rob Burn, a journalist who is now the owner of the number, starts receiving Mira’s messages. He is immediately drawn to Mira as he reads her confessional texts. Rob gets assigned to write the story of Celine Dion and asks her for help to find out Mira and impress her.

Love Again: Cast

Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of Mira in the movie. Sam Heughan is cast in the role of Rob Burns, who is a journalist. The trailer pleasantly surprised us as we learned that Nick Jonas would also make an appearance in the movie. Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, and Celia Imrie are also a part of the cast.

