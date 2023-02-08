Love Again for Priyanka Chopra? Actress reveals unique Valentine’s Day plans with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion

Priyanka Chopra has revealed her plans for Valentine’s Day 2023 and it’s not what you think. Last night, the actress took to her social media space and dropped a video, announcing her unique plans for the special day and it has to do with her upcoming movie! If you have not guessed already, the trailer for Priyanka’s upcoming movie, Love Again, will be dropping on Valentine’s Day next week. The romantic comedy will also star Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in pivotal roles.

Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion starrer Love Again’s trailer to drop on Valentine’s Day Yesterday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a video showcasing a chat between herself and Sam Heughan. In the video, Sam can be seen asking the Matrix Resurrections actress about her plans for the upcoming Valentine’s Day week. To this, she replied, “All I can tell you is…They involve Celine Dion (microphone emoji)”. Heughan replies, “Whaaaat”. Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned the post, “YOU, Celine, Sam & I… let’s make a plan for Valentines Day. We’re bringing you @loveagainmovie - trailer in ONE WEEK! (pink heart emoji) (star emoji) @celinedion @samheughan”. For the unversed, Celine Dion will be starring in and making music for the upcoming film. As soon as she posted the video, fans reacted to the exciting news and liked and commented on her post. They ‘cannot wait’ to watch her again on the big screen. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s video about Love Again Trailer

More about Love Again Love Again is an upcoming romance/comedy/drama movie starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Directed by James C. Strouse, the movie will release theatrically in the US on May 12. The film will follow the story of a woman who tries to cope with her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his phone number, and in turn, forms a connection with the man whom the number has been reassigned to.

