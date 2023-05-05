Love Again Premiere: Priyanka Chopra gives major mermaid vibes in a blue outfit; Nick Jonas escorts his wife

Priyanka Chopra, the popular Indian actress is totally busy in her acting career with some highly promising projects in her kitty. After the excellent responses received by her recently released spy drama Citadel, the talented actress is now set to release her upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, this weekend. The grand premiere of the much-awaited project was held in New York on Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra, who attended the premiere with her husband Nick Jonas, is now garnering attention with her stunning look at the event.

Priyanka Chopra gives major mermaid vibes in a blue outfit

The celebrated actress recently took to her official social media handles and shared a few pictures of her stunning look for the Love Again premiere event. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra is seen giving major mermaid vibes in a gorgeous blue denim outfit, from the Nina Ricci Fall Winter 2023 collection, designed by Harris Reed. Her outfit consists of a bleached blue denim off-shoulder top with a signature bow, which is paired with a matching bleached blue denim fishtail skirt.

She completed her look with a sleek free hairdo and a simple diamond necklace set. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper as always in a navy blue suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and formal black shoes.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post, below:

About Love Again

Love Again revolves around a woman named Mira, who is grieving the sudden demise of her beloved fiance. She keeps texting his old number, which is currently used by a journalist named Rob. He constantly reads her texts, sympathizes with her, and eventually falls in love. Priyanka Chopra is appearing in the role of Mira in the film, which features famous actor Sam Heugan as Rob. The movie, which is helmed by James C. Strouse, features singer Celine Dion in her acting debut, and Nick Jonas in a special appearance.