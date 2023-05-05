Love Again: Where to watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan starrer movie online?

Love Again starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan is a romantic-comedy drama movie which is directed by James C. Strouse. Celine Dion plays a fictionalized version of herself in this movie who acts as kind of a guardian angel for two lonely people – Mira and Rey who are cosmically linked through tragic circumstances.

Earlier this movie was all set to be released on May 12, 2023 but its release was pushed a week earlier and it will be released on May 5, 2023 in theaters. For the people who cannot wait to watch this romantic drama, here is everything to know.

Where to watch Love Again online?

Love Again will be exclusively released in theaters, so people who are hoping to watch it online at home should wait for a while.

Currently, no date is set for Love Again to be available for streaming and it will most likely remain unknown for a few months more. However, as the movie is distributed by Sony Pictures, it will most likely be released on Netflix after some time.

No date has been set for Love Again to be made available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. However, it is expected that the movie will be available on the physical media around July.

Plot of Love Again

Mira Ray, who is a children’s book author, has been in depression after the death of her fiancé. This has also caused problems in her career as a writer. Journalist Rob Burns is also facing a similar crisis in both professional as well as personal life. However, everything changes when Rob is assigned a feature of singer Celine Dion. Rob soon starts receiving Mira’s messages addressed to her dead partner and he is drawn to her. Rob asks for Celine’s assistance to win Mira’s attention in real life.

