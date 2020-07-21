  1. Home
From Love Alarm to The School Nurse Files; These are the 5 upcoming Korean Dramas to watch during quarantine

Now that you’re staying home and you need a distraction, let us help you with what to watch. Scroll down and to see our top picks of upcoming K dramas that are too good to miss.
2020 has been difficult for several reasons, the loss of so many talented actors, crashing economy and missed travel plans, the year doesn't seem to end. However, looking at the brighter side of things, now that we are all quarantined at home, we have plenty of time to catch up on our favourite soaps and movies. Speaking of daily soaps, if you're a fan of all things dramatic, it doesn't get better than a remarkable Korean drama. K Dramas have been keeping us entertained while we’re confined at home, and while the rest of the entertainment industry is at a standstill, K Dramas show no sign of slowing down their releases. 

 

So whether you’re new to the K Drama scene and are looking for recommendations or just want to stay updated on what’s coming next, we’ve got you sorted. Below, we’ve compiled a list of 5 upcoming Korean dramas that are set to air in the second half of 2020:

 

Search, October 2020:

This mysterious drama promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. A survival story about a search party that battles against monstrous creatures. It will highlight the heartwarming bond between the members of the search party as they struggle to escape the demilitarized zone together. Going up against an unknown enemy proves challenging, and by the end, making it out of the DMZ safely is their only wish. 

 

Love Alarm, August 2020:

This light-hearted romantic show is coming back with a second season. By the end of the first season, the Love Alarm application received an update for its 2.0 launch. Going beyond knowing if someone has romantic feelings for someone, the application can now tell if a person within 10 meters loves them. Just as the update goes live, Jojo discovers that not only does Lee Hye-Yeong love her but so does Hwang Sun-oh. This was confirmed by the Love Alarm app when both of the boys are within the required radius to trigger the app. The ultimate dilemma in the upcoming season will be Jojo’s choice. Will she return the feelings of Lee Hye-Yeong or will she choose to be with the handsome model Hwang Sun-oh?

 

The School Nurse Files, 2020:

Coming to Netflix in 2020 is the intriguing series, The School Nurse Files. The series has been in development for a long time, having first been announced in December 2018. Based on an award-winning novel of the same name, the author, Chung Serang has been on board to write the series, meanwhile, Persona director, Lee Kyoung-mi, will be directing the season. Ahn Eun Young is a nurse teacher but also serves as an exorcist. Thanks to her supernatural ability to see ghosts, she also has the ability to eradicate the spirits. Only needing a toy knife and a BB gun, Ahn Eun Young is a lethal exorcist but to help protect the school she enlists the help of fellow teacher Hong In Pyo.

 

Start Up 2, October 2020:

In this new season, viewers will follow two entrepreneurs, Seo Dal-mi and Nam Do-san, as they set out to run their respective start-ups in the hopes of making it big. Dal-mi comes from a chaebol family, but unlike her counterparts in her social circle, she’s determined to become successful without the help of her family. Do-san, on the other hand, is known to be a top student, always excelling in his studies. However, he can’t seem to replicate this success in his start-up business. When these two entrepreneurs from different walks of life become friends, they decide to collaborate and launch a successful business with the help of one another. 

 

The Silent Sea, December 2020:

Starring A-list actors Gong Yoo and Bae Doo-na, this sci-fi thriller is based on a 2014 short film of the same title, where two scientists set off to the Moon in an attempt to collect some unknown samples that are supposed to help save planet Earth after years of destruction.

Credits :Soompi

