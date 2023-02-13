Love birds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to shift in mansion worth THIS million

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is no less than a Hollywood romantic movie. The lovebirds are reportedly buying a giant mansion for $34.5 million after searching for a house for merely two years. The couple was on a non-stop house-hunting spree and were looking for properties as high as $85 million, but at last, they got settled for an incredible house at half the price.

Situated in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, this Hamptons-style traditional mansion has seven exquisite bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a six-car garage, and a guest house, which includes a living room, dining room, bedroom, and kitchen. Located in the upscale neighbourhood, this home is surrounded by huge sycamore trees. This luxurious property boasts of top-notch amenities and state-of-the-art facilities, including a pool, jacuzzi, wine cellar, in-built gym, screening room, and an outdoor kitchen. Families who enjoy spending time together would love this property. This fantastic house also features a formal study with an en-suite bathroom that follows a covered patio deck that can be used for alfresco dining.

Jennifer and Ben’s Grammy controversy

The couple had recently sparked headlines when they appeared to be arguing at the Grammy Awards. The Hollywood lovebirds tried to act calm and composed when they realized the camera was watching them. Ben’s ‘disinterested’ face from the event has gone viral over social media and fans took a cheeky jibe at the couple.

However, the couple has brushed off Grammy’s highly publicized controversy as they are planning to move into their dream house worth Rs. $34.5 million.