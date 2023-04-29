Love & Death: Who is Candy Montgomery? 5 things to know about the accused murderer played by Elizabeth Olsen

The new HBO Max show Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olson, is based on true events. The story follows two friends, Betty Gore, and Candy Montgomery. Candy Montgomery is accused of murdering her friend Betty. Here are 5 things you need to know about the shocking story.

Candy Montgomery was accused of murder

Candy Montgomery was accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore. In 1980, on June 13, Betty was found dead in Texas in her home. She was killed after being struck by an axe 41 times. Police were suspicious of Candy, who was a family friend. It was uncertain what exactly had happened that led to Betty’s death; Candy later claimed that she attacked Betty in self-defense when the latter attacked her. After murdering Betty, she went home, cleaned herself up, and went on about her day.

Candy was having an affair with Betty’s husband

Betty’s husband, Allan Gore, was having an affair with Candy. The affair began a year before Betty was murdered. According to The Dallas Morning News, the two would often meet up at the Como Motel in Richardson, Texas. The affair eventually came to an end; one day, when Allan was away on business, Betty decided to confront Candy. When Allan could not contact Betty, three men entered their house and found Betty dead.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Olsen responds to casting rumours for House of the Dragon Season 2

Candy pleaded not guilty

In the trial Candy’s attorney brought in Dr. Fred Fason, a psychiatrist from Houston. He testified that Candy had a “dissociative reaction,” which explained why she struck Betty with the axe 41 times. After pleading not guilty, Candy was acquitted of the murder charges on October 29, 1980.

Trailer for Love & Death:

Candy’s whereabouts are unknown

After being cleared of the charges, Candy and her husband Pat moved to Georgia. According to Distractify, they eventually got divorced. Since Wheeler was her maiden name, she allegedly changed her name to Candace Wheeler. Candy later began working as a therapy provider.

Candy and Pat had two kids

Candy and Pat Montgomery shared two kids. A son and a daughter, both of them are very private, and not a lot of information is available about them today.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Olsen on the creative 'battles of magic' in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness