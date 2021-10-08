Love Hard Trailer: Nina Dobrev plays a hopeless romantic who always finds herself unlucky in love

Nina Dobrev is returning to the small screen in the new holiday-set romantic comedy Love Hard, and Netflix has released a new trailer that gives us our first look at the upcoming film about a girl who falls for a guy halfway across the country and decides to surprise him for the holidays — only for things to go wrong.

Check out the trailer here:

In the trailer, we can see Dobrev playing Natalie, a hopeless romantic who is constantly unlucky in love, but when she matches with what she believes to be the gorgeous Tag (Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet), she chooses to travel across the country to surprise him, only to learn she's been catfished by Tag's buddy Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). However, Hernan Jimenez directed Love Hard, while Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing wrote the script. McG and Mary Viola are among the producers. Love Hard also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Rebecca Staab, Althea Kaye, Matty Finochio, and Fletcher Donovan, in addition to Dobrev, Barnet, and Yang.

However, as if the storyline wasn't interesting enough, the film also includes a mini-reunion with Yang and Harry Shum Jr. from Crazy Rich Asians.

Meanwhile, Netflix has been leading the charge on the streaming front for romantic comedies, so it'll be fascinating to see where Love Hard fits in among the To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth that have paved the way for more rom-coms to come. Love Hard will be released on November 5 exclusively on Netflix.

