Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 11: When did new season premiere? Release date, cast, where to watch, and more

American reality television series Love & Hip Hop Atlanta premiered its new season recently and fans of the Georgia-based hip-hop series are excited to watch their favourite show again. Here is everything you need to know about the eleventh season of the hit reality television show including the release date of the new season, cast members, and synopsis.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 11 release date and synopsis

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 premiered on MTV on June 13, 2023. The description reads, "The spotlight is on Spice, Rasheeda, Bambi, Yandy, Erica Mena, Jessica White, and Erica Banks as they juggle their professional, personal, and social lives." It adds, "Spice sets out to resurrect her music career after a near-fatal surgery accident, Rasheeda and Kirk work to keep their Frost empire afloat, Bambi and Mena start a new chapter after their respective divorces, and more." It is the second installment in the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta revolves around the lives of hip-hop musicians from Atlanta as they deal with their personal and professional lives. The new season brings back a few old cast members and introduces some new ones in an attempt to mix it up. Until the last season, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta used to air on VH1, but it was announced that the show would be moving to MTV and airing as a part of its Tuesday Night Takeover programming.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 11 cast

This season's cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta includes 7 hip-hop artists as they navigate their lives from personal and professional ups and downs to heated confrontations. Though they are joined by additional and supporting cast members, the spotlight remains on them. Apart from returning cast members, Spice, Erica Mena, Bambi, Rasheeda, and Yandy, new additions to the season include Erica Banks, Jessica White, and Amy Luciani.

Banks is known for her viral song Buss It and wants to "reinvent" herself after being fed up with being compared to rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Luciani is a "popular influencer, hair and cosmetic entrepreneur" who wishes to "put her self-made millions into her rising rap career." White is a supermodel who has been through a "high-profile breakup" and wants to "launch her long-held dream of a music career." Other cast members of the season include Sierra Gates, Eric Whitehead, Scrappy, Momma Dee, Kirk Frost, Safaree, Karlie Redd, Erica Dixon, Renni Rucci, Yung Joc, Kendra Robinson, Shekinah Jo, Mendeecees, and Khaotic.

