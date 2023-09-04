Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena gets arrested after brawl, from biting security to lying about being pregnant; here's what we know

Erica Mena has been having a scandalous time recently with getting fired from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and now getting arrested. The actress was arrested in Atlanta last weekend and she tried everything to get out of it: from kicking and screaming to biting the security and even lying that she's pregnant. Here's everything we know about the dramatic incident.

Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena gets arrested, bites security

Erica was arrested alongside three others at a lounge in Atlanta a massive brawl took place. As per the police, they were asked to leave by the security which led to a huge physical fight. According to TMZ, the model was fighting like crazy, going berserk on the security guards even going so far as to biting the forearm of one and kicking another in the face.

An officer revealed that she put up a lot of struggle, but they were finally able to get things under control. As per the report, the 35-year-old lied about being pregnant in hopes of getting away from being arrested. Her lawyer Drew Findling cleared the air and rubbished her claims. The attorney said an investigation into the incident will be initiated.

"It is clear that this was an incident between citizens, private security, and off-duty police officers that was not properly handled or de-escalated," he said in the statement. Findling further added that the officer admitted to punching a private citizen in the face and using unnecessary force against Erica in his report. He claimed that Erica regrets some of the circumstances of that night, but the context of the situation needs to be understood.

Meanwhile, the other three arrested alongside the television personality included her Love & Hip Hop fellow co-stars Bambi Richardson and Zellswag, as well as a mutual friend of the three. According to the police, they were trying to prevent officers from restraining Erica which is why they were booked for misdemeanor obstruction. In other news, The Stepmother actress was fired from the reality series after calling her castmate Spice a racist slur.

Erica Mena fired from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

As per their official statement, the Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations, which is why viewers will see the impact of Erica's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. "Effective immediately she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The reality television star called Spice a "monkey" in the episode.

