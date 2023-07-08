Love in Los Cabos: Hailee Steinfeld and NFL star Josh Allen’s relationship heats up on Mexican vacation

Hailee Steinfeld, 26, and Josh Allen, 27, have been romantically linked for a few months now, and their relationship has crossed borders as they embark on a vacation together in Mexico. Photographs obtained by Page Six capture the new couple sharing intimate moments during the Fourth of July weekend in Los Cabos, including swimming, kissing, and cuddling.

PDA by the beach and romantic dinners for Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen

In the pictures published by TMZ, Hailee and Josh can be seen enjoying a dinner together. The affectionate display includes Hailee leaning on Josh's shoulder, as captured in the photo. As Page Six reports, they shared a tender moment when "he kisses her forehead. So cute!"

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen taking It slow and getting to know each other

According to a source close to Hailee, the couple is not rushing into anything serious and is taking a laid-back approach to their relationship. The source shared with Page Six, "They're not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes." This indicates that Hailee and Josh are still in the process of getting to know each other, allowing their connection to develop naturally.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's romance continues to gain momentum as they jet off to Mexico for a romantic getaway. The affectionate displays by the beach and intimate dinners reflect the growing bond between the actress and the NFL star. While they maintain a relaxed approach and are focused on getting to know each other, their shared moments, such as forehead kisses, suggest a promising future together. As their relationship unfolds, Hailee and Josh are enjoying their time together, building a connection that goes beyond borders.

