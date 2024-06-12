Love Is Blind Brazil Season 4; Key Takeaways From The Trailer

Netflix’s Love Is Blind continues its dominance on the streamer with the many spinoffs based on the contestants’ nations. Love Is Blind Brazil has emerged to be a grand success among the spinoffs and is set to return with a new twist later this month.

Netflix recently dropped the official trailer for Love Is Blind Brazil Season 4 which strives to give its participants a fresh new start, as the title suggests. As known, the cast will have to follow the rules of dating in pods without physically meeting each other. The trailer released on May 22, 2024, provides an exciting peek into the upcoming season’s drama as the hopeful contestants step in for a second chance at finding love.

Here are all the key takeaways from the Love Is Blind: Brazil trailer:

1. A Fresh Start

The new season of Love is Blind Brazil is offering ‘A Fresh Start’ to a new set of contestants who have had past long-term commitments or dealt with broken marriages. But there’s a catch. They can only meet those they connect with after they are engaged in true Love Is Blind style.

Hence, the idea is to bond the castmates based on emotional intimacy first. This season is strictly for those who have had a chance at love but failed.

2. New Love is Blind cast

As expected, the new season of Love is Blind Brazil will feature a brand-new cast of people hoping to find love in an atypical setting. The cast is made up of divorcees, people with broken hearts, and those with former serious relationships or love affairs.

Here is the full list of cast members for Love is Blind Brazil Season 4:

Patrick Ribeiro, 32, Traffic Manager

Ariela Carasso, 34, Events Director

Vanessa Kurashiki, 33, Lawyer

Ingrid Santa Rita, 33, Architect

Alexandre Thomaz, 34, Businessman

Gabriel Kaled, 31, Economist

Muriel De Aquino Silva, 36, Sales Executive

Leandro Marçal, 32, Personal Trainer

Marilia Pinheiro, 37, Banker

Leonardo Plácido, 34, Lawyer

Rodrigo Knoeller, 40, Marketing Manager

Evandro Pinto, 35, Security Personnel

Marcia Ishimoto, 34, Event Promoter

Renata Giaffredo, 33, Lawyer

André Romano, 30, Compliance Analyst

3. Return of hosts Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toldeo

Season 3 hosts and famed power couple in Brazil, Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toldeo will return to host the latest season of the Love is Blind Brazil spinoff. The couple has been hosting the show since 2021 and could be heard saying in the new trailer, “This time we decided to bring on people who have had their hearts broken in the past, but still believe in finding love."

4. Second chances will also spark new drama

While it may seem like the perfect social experiment, bonding the castmates on emotional intimacy first and then physically meeting each other, taking their relationship to the next phase wouldn't be that simple. Much drama is likely to unfold. As shown in the trailer, a couple who initially bonded emotionally cannot seem to go forward after physical intimacy.

"I'm not gonna keep saying 'I love you' if that's not how I feel. Full stop," a castmate could be heard confessing to his partner.

Love is Blind Brazil: A Frest Start is set to premiere on June 19 on Netflix.

