Love is Blind: Did Cameron Hamilton indirectly take a dig at host Vanessa Lachey?

Love Is Blind’s host Vanessa Lachey was in headlines a few days back after she asked weird baby questions to the couples at their reunion. She received a massive backlash after she made the contestants uncomfortable by asking them their pregnancy plans. While the reunion did give us some amazing and entertaining moments, some of Vanessa’s comments left the viewers disappointed. Now the show’s alum Cameron Hamilton has given his statement regarding the ongoing drama related to Vanessa.

Love Is Blind fame Cameron Hamilton takes an indirect dig at Vanessa Lachey

Cameron Hamilton took to his Instagram handle to share a video where he said, “As a community, can we agree that it’s always inappropriate to ask couples when they are going to have a baby? Because you don’t know what couples are going through at the end of the day. They may not be ready to have kids. They may be having difficulties conceiving. They may have other things going on in their lives that make it difficult to have a baby.”

Hamilton was on the first season of Love Is Blind where he tied the knot with Lauren Speed. After he shared the video, fans speculated that it was for Vanessa but Cameron took to the comment section and clarified. He said that his “message was not aimed at a specific person” but was inspired by his personal experience with the issue.

What did Vanessa Lachey say at the Love Is Blind reunion?

Vanessa Lachey began the show by playing a video of former contestant Bartise Bowden holding his baby son Hayden. Commenting on the clip, she said, “Okay, seriously, if that doesn't make your ovaries burn... I don't know, I want a number four so bad. Okay, I need to know, who's is going to give me our first Love Is Blind baby? I don't wanna ask if you're trying because that's TMI, obviously you all are intimate.”

When Vanessa asked Brett and Tiffany Brown about their family plans, Brett joked, “I was just about to make a joke, like Jesus, ya'll really put the baby pressure... My god.”

