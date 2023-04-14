Love Is Blind Season 4 Finale: Who got married and who left their partner? Here's everything you need to know

Love Is Blind season 4 has finally drawn the curtains which means that the remaining four engaged couples got the chance to walk down the aisle and vow to love their respective partners. For the unversed, five couples originally got engaged after dating in individual rooms that did not allow them to see each other’s faces. The couples were Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze, and Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova. But only three of the original couples including a new one made it to their wedding day.

Zack and Irina were the first one to call it quits and after that he proposed to Bliss Poureetezadi. The latter accepted his romantic boat proposal and Zack won her ladylove with his nerdy but loveable personality. Talking about Jackie and Marshall, they parted their ways after a journey full of highs and lows. Read out to know who left Love Is Blind married and who left their partner in the end.

Who got married in Love Is Blind season 4?

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah found their love in each other and finally got married. Throughout the season, we saw Chelsea being super confident about her relationship with Kwame when the latter had doubts. Well, not every ending is a happy one just like that of Micah Lussier and Paul Peden who did not marry each other despite of being so much in love. However, Micah was sure of her decision but she gave the chance to Paul to answer first who said, “I love you but I don’t think that we that we could choose each other right now” and this completely broke her.

There was no doubt that Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown were one of the strongest couples of the season. The ceremony was very emotional for both of them and when they both agreed to take the vows of love, happy tears were pouring down their eyes. As mentioned earlier, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi found each other after the latter ended his relationship with Irina. Even after a rough start, the couple managed to keep their bond strong and ended up marrying each other..

Where to watch?

All the episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 can be watched Netflix

