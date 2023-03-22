Love is Blind Season 4: When will the new episode be released? Cast, plot and other details

‘Love is Blind’ Season 4 is all set to hit the screens on March 24. The much-anticipated dating reality show is back with its fourth season. The new squad includes 15 men and 15 women who will embark on a journey to find their happily ever after. Just like in the previous three seasons, men and women will be able to hear, but can’t see their dates in the fully soundproof rooms. This year, Love is Blind season 4 is taking place in Seattle and the show will be hosted once again by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey. Here’s everything that we know about the upcoming season:

A glance at 'Love is Blind' Season 4 trailer

The teaser trailer of Love is Blind Season 4 was released on February 21 and it looks like a promising watch. In the show’s new trailer, things take a dramatic start as one man says, "I made the wrong choice and now I'm going to propose to another woman." Before the group celebrates their engagements and departs for a tropical honeymoon, there will be a lot of good and bad moments. Season 4 has all the twists and turns that you would expect from the show.

Love is Blind Season 4: When and where to watch?

The first few episodes of the series will be released on Friday. Love is Blind Season 4’s new episodes will continue to air every Friday until April 14. You can watch the upcoming season of the show on Netflix.

Love is Blind Season 4: Cast and characters

The show boasts 30 singles who have come from different walks of life. This season’s cast includes an aerospace engineer, a flight attendant to a school teacher, and a sales and marketing coordinator. The show will feature Amber, April, Ava, Bill, Bliss, Brandie, Bratt, Chelsea, Chris, Conner, Irina, Jack, Jackelina, Jimmy, Josh, Josh ‘JP’, Juan, Kacia, Kendra, Kwame, Marshall, Micah, Molly, Monica, Paul, Quincy, Ryland, Tiffany, Wendy, and Zach.

Also read: The Bachelor Season 27: When will episode 10 air? Deets inside | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: SHAZAM! Fury of the Gods: Lucy Liu feels ‘excited’ to be part of the franchise; spills details | PINKVILLA