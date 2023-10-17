Love Is Blind Season 5 Recap: Who got married and who called it quits? BEEF explained

In the latest season of Love Is Blind, there were emotional rollercoasters, secret past relationships, and intense love triangles in the pods, leading to some heartbreaking breakups and tearful arguments. Only two couples made it to the wedding altar, but others seemed to find love outside the experiment. Here's what's happened to the contestants from Season 5.

Lydia and Milton: Despite facing a seven-year age gap and Lydia's past relationship with fellow contestant Uche, Lydia and Milton succeeded in challenges on the show and celebrated their wedding. Their commitment was further affirmed when their marriage license was discovered, confirming their official union. At the reunion, they shared that they were still happily married and revealed their growing bond with Milton's family.

Stacy and Izzy: Stacy and Izzy reached the wedding day, but doubts about tying the knot lingered. Stacy, however, expressed her desire to continue dating, leading to speculation about their relationship status. While their Instagram posts hinted at togetherness, rumors of a breakup circulated. At the reunion, they cleared the air, confirming that they had chosen to remain friends, preserving their connection while taking a different path.

Aaliyah and Uche: Aaliyah and Uche's journey was marked by complications, with Uche's prior relationship with Lydia, a close friend of Aaliyah, adding a layer of complexity. Aaliyah chose to leave before Uche could propose, and their future together seemed uncertain. After the show, they decided to try dating for a month but ultimately went their separate ways. The challenge of their situation became more evident as time passed, leading to a heartfelt decision to part ways.

Taylor and JP: Taylor and JP's initial pod connection didn't seamlessly translate to in-person chemistry. JP's comments about Taylor's appearance strained their connection, causing doubts on both sides. Their reunion at the show's end indicated that they had moved on to new relationships, as they candidly revealed.

Johnie and Chris: Johnie initially chose another podmate, but fate brought her back to Chris, and their connection deepened as they started dating. Their relationship encountered challenges, and it was revealed that Chris had begun seeing someone else without informing Johnie. Despite the hurdles, they had a strong bond, and they navigated the complexities of their journey together.

