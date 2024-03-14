Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann Bick, participants of Love Is Blind, found love after the show. During the season 6 reunion, they revealed they started dating soon after Jeramey broke up with his fiancée, Laura Dadisman. They've been together for almost a year now and live together in North Carolina.

Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann Bick gushes about their relationship

During the Love is Blind Reunion on Wednesday, Sarah Ann, 30, shared, "I fell in love with Jeramey as a person and we've had a strong connection since the beginning of this experiment." She noted that their relationship is "real," and expressed sitting next to someone who she loves with all her heart.

Jeramy chimed in, "We've had times where we've contemplated separating from each other, we've had times where we had to make up in order to make that happen. And at the end of it, we ended up moving in together in October." He added, "We did realize fighting through things continuously that we do love each other... not everything's been perfect, but we're still fighting for that every single day."

Did Jeramey Lutinski betray Laura Dadisman?

Advertisement

In the show, Jeramey initially proposed to Laura, 34, but after the show, Sarah Ann reached out to him on Instagram. He mentioned the message to Laura and claimed that he never replied. However, days later, Jeramey and Sarah crossed paths at the bar and stayed there talking till 5 a.m. When Laura found out, it led to tensions between them. Ultimately, Jeramey and Laura ended their engagement, and Jeramey began dating Sarah Ann.

Here's what Laura revealed about the message she took from Jeramy's phone;

While Laura didn't come to the reunion, she connected via Zoom call and accused Jeramey of lying about his whereabouts on the night he went to the bar, leading to a heated exchange. She said, "I should've been on the front porch, waiting for your as* at 6 a.m." She called her ex-fiance "a clown" for not taking "accountability" and for not apologizing for his "sketchy" actions.

Sarah Ann defended Jeramey, calling Laura names. Sarah accused her of talking about sh** about the rin pods, while Laura criticized Sarah Ann for pursuing Jeramey saying she's not "a girl's girl," and added, "I don't care about what they did until 5 a.m., I think they're both disgusting." Other costars of Love is Blind chimed in with their opinions, supporting Laura.

Despite the drama, Jeramey and Sarah Ann are committed to each other. Jeramey also addressed rumors about his past engagement, clarifying that he was honest about it on the show.

Love Is Blind season 6 is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Kyle Richards On Morgan Wade Dating Rumors: 'She's Hot, I Love Her,' Admits Being 'Curious' About Kissing Singer