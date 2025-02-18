Love Is Blind Season 8 Minneapolis Fan Review: Viewers Call Latest Edition 'So Boring', Top Reactions HERE

The Minneapolis season of Love Is Blind launched right before Valentine’s Day, but it seems viewers are more laid-back than thrilled about the new group of singles. Typically, the show is all about emotional bonds and drama, but this season's participants appear to be missing those elements, which has left fans feeling let down.

One fan wrote, “Love is blind season 8 is the worst, most boring season ever… this is the only season I just can’t watch.” Another viewer wrote, "Love is Blind season 8 is so boring that I started organizing my 'saved' albums in Instagram and cleaning out my phone."

Here are some of the fan reviews from Twitter:

One of the biggest critiques fans have is the absence of standout personalities. The cast of Minneapolis is filled with singles who seem like 'carbon copies' of each other, making it hard to tell them apart as per Collider.

"The casting is horrible with all the guys looking the same but different font types," said one viewer. Even the potential villains of the season fail to ignite the kind of anger or intrigue fans have come to expect from past seasons.

Last season’s drama surrounding characters like Tyler and Ashley charmed audiences, but this season’s villains, such as David and Madison, have yet to create the same buzz.

Joey and Monica, the first couple to make it to the proposal stage. While they may seem like a nice couple, they fail to bring the excitement or chemistry seen in past seasons.

In previous seasons, fans eagerly awaited moments like Tyler and Ashley’s first meeting. However, Joey and Monica's interactions, particularly their repetitive praise for each other’s hair, feel flat and uninteresting.

Another factor that has turned off fans is the tone of the conversations in the pods. Instead of fun, flirtatious exchanges, this season has been filled with discussions about political differences and traditional gender roles.

Conversations about the role of stay-at-home moms versus working women dominate the interactions, making the show feel more like a debate than a dating show.