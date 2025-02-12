Love Is Blind Season 8: Premiere Date, Full Schedule, and How to Watch on Netflix

Netflix’s hit reality dating show Love Is Blind is back for season 8, featuring a new group of singles from Minnesota. The latest season premieres on the show's fifth anniversary and promises romance, drama, and unexpected twists. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Love Is Blind season 8 and when it premieres.

Love Is Blind season 8 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 14, 2025, at 3 a.m. EST. Episodes will drop weekly, following the show's usual release pattern.

The season will include a total of 12 episodes, ending with the finale on March 7, 2025. A reunion episode will follow at a later date.

Here’s the full schedule:

Episodes 1-6: February 14

Episodes 7-9: February 21

Episodes 10-11: February 28

Episode 12 (Finale): March 7

Like previous seasons, Love Is Blind season 8 will stream exclusively on Netflix. To watch, you’ll need a Netflix subscription, as the series is not available on other streaming platforms.

New episodes will be available worldwide at the same time, so fans can follow the journey of the couples as they form connections in the pods and navigate real-life relationships.

Season 8 introduces 32 singles from Minnesota, making it the largest cast in the show's history. Contestants range in age from 23 to 43 years old and come from diverse professional backgrounds, including oncology nurses, dentists, and wine bar owners. According to the cast breakdown, Taurus men and Sagittarius women dominate this season.

The trailer teases intense moments, with one contestant comparing the show to The Hunger Games. Another cast member reveals that a contestant was dating someone else while on the show.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts, guiding the participants through their journey from the pods to the real world. The season will follow the same format as previous ones, with couples getting engaged before meeting face-to-face.

Only time will tell how many relationships will last, as only two couples from season 7, Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans, are still together.

