Love is Blind: What happened during the reunion? Here are the 5 key moments

Love Is Blind: The Reunion, the highly anticipated show started streaming on Netflix after a very long delay, on April 17, Monday. The much-awaited show finally went on air, around 19 hours after its originally planned streaming time. The show, which was supposed to mark the OTT giant’s second-ever live event, was originally supposed to premiere on Sunday. But some undisclosed technical issues forced that plan to get cancelled. However, the show did go on with a taping before an in-person audience.

However, Love Is Blind: The Reunion was worth the wait for its loyal audiences, as the special show dived deep into the drama behind the much-discussed love stories. The entire star cast of Love Is Blind: Season 4, including Jackie Bonds, Micah Lussier, Chelsea Griffin, Paul Peden, Kwame Appiah, Zack Goytowski, Josh Demas, Bliss Poureetezadi, Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown, and Irina Solomonova, was a part of the reunion.

Here are the 5 key moments from Love Is Bline: Reunion. Have a look...

1. Kwame Appiah and Micah Lussier apologize

The Love Is Blind stars apologized for their flirtation and addressed the incident. But the duo had a different recollection of their events, to the surprise of the rest of the team and audiences. Kwame stated that Micah called it off, as to pursue Chelsea, and claimed that he still had the breakup note in his notebook. When co-host Nick Lachey called Kwame reacting badly to Micah's breakup, he replied, "It hurts no matter what... I still needed to process the pain that was felt."

2. Micah Lussier reacts to Paul Peden's comments on motherhood

In the reunion episode, Micah Lussier revealed that she was unaware of Paul Peden's comments on her motherhood. She broke into tears, and said: "I felt like it was the worst thing that could be said about me. It is something that I have talked about since the pods, how important having family was to me. My mom wasn't supposed to be able to have children. The fact that we even survived my birth was a miracle. I didn't have any siblings. I didn't have a big family and it's something I wanted so bad."

However, Paul apologized to her and explained what he was intending to say. "I think I phrased that really unfairly towards her. I can't see us as parents... It wasn't evident to me. In my vision of the future, it wasn't there," he said.

3. Irina Solomonova apologises to Zack and his wife Bliss

Irina Solomonova, who emerged as the biggest villain of the reunion episode, began to cry the moment she was addressed. She apologised to her ex Zack and his wife Bliss, but the couple was not ready to accept it. "I was super disappointed, and I just really hope that you grow from this. It's sad to see someone so wonderful be treated so poorly," said Bliss, who clearly disapproved Irina's behaviour towards Zack in Mexico. "There was so much stuff that happened that was just unbelievable. If we're real, you went on this show to get famous. But look, I forgive you. I genuinely, 100 percent forgive you," said Zack.

4. Reason behind Jackie Bond and Marshall's split

Even though exes Jackie Bond and Marshall shot separately and did not appear with the rest of the star cast, their interview was equally explosive. Marshall accused Jackie of calling her a derogatory term and calling her out for her sexual preferences. However, Jackie denied the accusations, saying that such a term is not a part of his vocabulary. Later, Jackie claimed that Marshall wanted the engagement ring back, so he could propose to another cast member of the show.

5. Chelsea Griffin confirms she met Kwame Appiah's mom

Even though Kwame's mother disapproved of their relationship during the show's shooting stages, Chelsea eventually met her mother-in-law. "Yes, we've met. Thanksgiving – I went to the family for Thanksgiving. His mom welcomed me with open arms. It was a wonderful first visit. When I was in his sister's home, it was like, I'm home," she said.

