Love is Blind: When will Season 5 release? Date, time, cast, filming location and other details explored

Fans are still reeling from the Love is Blind season 4 which showed the story of five couples who got engaged without being able to see each other. At the end, we got to see three couples getting married and one couple splitting up and going separate ways. This season seriously proved that though people can fall in love without seeing each other, there is no guarantee that things will work out in future. This entire season 4 was filled with sweet yet awkward moments.

Here is everything that we know about the fifth season of Love is Blind.

Love is Blind Season 5

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of Love is Blind, especially considering the high number of people who live streamed the reunion episode event on April 16, 2023 that even Netflix was not able to handle the influx of users.

During the February 2022 press release, it was announced that season 3 of this hit dating reality show would be released in 2022 and later two more seasons will be filmed.

Watch the trailer of Love is Blind Season 5:

Release date

The fifth season of Love is Blind is likely to be released at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024, considering the pattern so far.

Cast ensemble

Though the cast of Love is Blind season 5 is not announced yet, its co-host Nick Lachey told Women’s Health in an interview that the entire upcoming season has been filmed. It is likely that Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey will be hosting the fifth season since no hosting mix ups were announced.

Filming location

Filming location has also not been revealed but as per reports, Mary Myers – casting producer for this show had posted a casting call on her Instagram in 2022. According to this casting call, the show was helping singles find their perfect match in cities North Carolina, Florida, Washington, and Michigan. Perhaps, the show was filmed in any of these four cities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why has Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' live reunion been delayed? Here's everything we know