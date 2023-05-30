Love Island 10: Where and how to watch reality series? Release date, host, contestants, and other details

Popular dating game show Love Island is making its return to the television screens with its summer edition, two months after the edition concluded. The tenth season of the reality series is all set to air and fans are excited about all the drama that can be expected out of the show. Continue reading to know more details about the upcoming season.

When will Love Island 10 premiere?

Love Island 10 will premiere on ITV2 on Monday, June 5, 2023. "The Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, and couple up in a bid to avoid being dumped from the Island. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal, bombshells, and broken hearts, there's never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love," a press release for the popular reality series reads.

Love Island 10 host and filming

Maya Jama is returning as the Love Island 10 host, after taking over from Laura Whitmore in the last season. The press release says," Love Island will see Maya Jama make her return as host presiding over all of the Villa action, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format."

While the previous season, the winter edition, was held in Cape Town, South Africa, season ten, the summer edition, will be held in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca. Meanwhile, the contestant lineup of the season was unveiled a few hours back by the official account of Love Island. Here are the ten players that will be a part of season ten, hoping to find connections.

Love Island 10 contestants

Ruchee Gurung, who is a beautician, is the first Islander to be announced for the season. As per her introduction, she is "bringing glam and big energy to the Villa." Tyrique Hyde is a semi-professional footballer hoping to "score big in the villa." Molly Marsh is the daughter of Coronation Street actor Janet Marsh who is "swapping the stage for the sunshine" as she "looks for her leading man." George Fensom is a business development executive with "Dad jokes at the ready" but will he find "the boy to take home to meet" his parents?

Catherine Agbaje is a commercial real estate agent but will she be able to "seal a perfect deal?" Mehdi Edno is from Bordeaux and hopes his fluent French will make the girls happy. Ella Thomas is a model from Glasgow who "is ready to prove she is wifey material" but "will she find her hubby?" Mitchel Taylor is a gas engineer from Sheffield who wants to "ignite a spark in the villa." Jess Harding is a beauty clinic owner from London looking for Mr. Right but has a "long list of icks." Lastly, André Furtado is a business owner who can speak four languages and wants to "perfect the lingo of love."

