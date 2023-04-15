Love Island contestant Greg O’Shea reveals Millie Bobby Brown slid into his DMs

At the Six O'Clock Show in Ireland at the start of the week, Love Island star Greg O’Shea was in the presenting lineup. He happened to mention Millie Bobby Brown in an episode. Greg has claimed Millie reached out to him when he won Love Island in 2019 with Amber Gill.

"I don't know if you want to tell Jon Bon Jovi's son, but she slid into my DMs." Millie Bobby Brown recently got engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi; the couple hinted at it by posting a black and white picture of them embracing each other where Millie showed off her ring.

This surprised Fionnuala Jones, who quickly asked: "She did not, Greg. Did she?" Greg, 28, then mentioned what actually happened, "She did. Now it was when I got my 15 seconds of fame after Love Island, she's in my DMs. I'll show you the image afterwards." He later continued, "She might have also been in love with Amber, the girl I won with, so that was kind of the in." Fionnuala Jones teased him by joking that Mille blocked him, suggesting the fact that it must have been because he broke up with Amber a few weeks after the show ended. To that, Greg said, "Fast forward two weeks later, unfollowed. She didn't want anything to do with me".

Greg O’Shea and Amber Gills

Greg and Amber got together despite Greg entering the villa only in the final weeks of the show. The couple went on to win Love Island 2019. The romance was short-lived, as the pair broke up 5 weeks after exiting the villa.

In an interview, Amber revealed that the pair almost broke up the night before the finale. She said, “So like a day before the final, me and Greg had the biggest bust-up you could ever imagine. We didn’t want to know each other.” She explained that the fight was about something ridiculous, and they said that they were done with each other. She also mentioned that they eventually got back together because they really liked each other.

