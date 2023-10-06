Love Island Games: Which alums from reality dating franchise are part of upcoming spin-off series? Cast, release date, and more

The popular Love Island franchise is expanding with an all-new spin-off series. Fan favorite alums from across different international installments are coming together for the brand-new Love Island Games. From the UK and USA versions to the Australia and France editions, former contestants from the series are all set to compete against one another. Here's what we know about the new show including the release date, platform, host, and cast line-up.

Love Island Games: Release date and host

Love Island Games will premiere on November 1, 2023, on Peacock, with six episodes per week. The show will be exclusively available to stream online. Love Island UK host Maya Jama will be hosting the new series and Iain Stirling, the narrator for the UK and USA version will also be a part of the spin-off show. Love Island UK alum Maura Higgins, the social ambassador for Love Island USA 5 will be reprising her role in Love Island Games.

ALSO READ: FBoy Island 3: What to expect from new season of CW reality series? Release date, cast, streaming, and more

Love Island Games cast

The cast of Love Island Games consists of 13 female and 13 male contestants, thus making up a total of 26 Islanders. Here's the complete list of who will be participating in the series.

Aurelia Lamprecht (Season 4, Germany)

Cely Vazquez (Season 2, USA)

Courtney Boerner (Season 4, USA)

Deb Chubb (Season 4, USA)

Georgia Steel (Season 4, UK)

Imani Wheeler (Season 5, USA)

Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, AUS)

Justine Ndiba (Season 2 Winner, USA)

Kyra Green (Season 1, USA)

Liberty Poole (Season 7, UK)

Lisa Celander (Season 3, Sweden)

Megan Barton-Hanson (Season 4, UK)

Tina Provis (Season 3 Winner and Season 4, Australia)

Zeta Morrison (Season 4 Winner, USA)

Callum Hole (Season 4, Australia)

Carrington Rodriguez (Season 2, Australia)

Curtis Pritchard (Season 5, UK)

Eyal Booker (Season 4, UK)

Jack Fowler (Season 4, UK)

Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2, USA)

Mike Boateng (Season 6, UK)

Mitch Hibberd (Season 3 Winner and Season 4, Australia)

Ray Gantt (Season 1, USA)

Scott Van-der Sluis (Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA)

Stephane Blackos (Season 2, France)

Toby Aromolaran (Season 7, UK)

More about Love Island Games

Love Island Games is a spinoff series that is bringing fan-favorite alums from the franchise together. Fans can expect recouplings, drama, twists, arguments, and steamy moments. The Islanders will have to dabble in both team and couple challenges while going through the general format of the show which includes dating, eliminations, wild cards, and heated competition. At the end, a pair will be chosen as the champion couple of the season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Island 10: Where and how to watch reality series? Release date, host, contestants, and other details