Love Island Games: Which alums from reality dating franchise are part of upcoming spin-off series? Cast, release date, and more

Love Island Games is an upcoming spin-off series featuring fan-favorite contestants from several international editions of the Love Island franchise.

Written by Meenal Chathli Updated on Oct 06, 2023   |  09:53 AM IST  |  2.3K
Love Island, Love Island Games, Spin Off, Cast, Release Date, Host, Where to Watch, Peacock, Maya Jama, Maura Higgins, Ian Sterling
Love Island has been a popular dating reality series ever since its premiere (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • A brand-new Love Island series is here with an interesting format
  • The show is a spin-off consisting of fan favorite former contestants

The popular Love Island franchise is expanding with an all-new spin-off series. Fan favorite alums from across different international installments are coming together for the brand-new Love Island Games. From the UK and USA versions to the Australia and France editions, former contestants from the series are all set to compete against one another. Here's what we know about the new show including the release date, platform, host, and cast line-up.

Love Island Games: Release date and host

Love Island Games will premiere on November 1, 2023, on Peacock, with six episodes per week. The show will be exclusively available to stream online. Love Island UK host Maya Jama will be hosting the new series and Iain Stirling, the narrator for the UK and USA version will also be a part of the spin-off show. Love Island UK alum Maura Higgins, the social ambassador for Love Island USA 5 will be reprising her role in Love Island Games.

ALSO READ: FBoy Island 3: What to expect from new season of CW reality series? Release date, cast, streaming, and more

Love Island Games cast

The cast of Love Island Games consists of 13 female and 13 male contestants, thus making up a total of 26 Islanders. Here's the complete list of who will be participating in the series.

  • Aurelia Lamprecht (Season 4, Germany) 
  • Cely Vazquez (Season 2, USA) 
  • Courtney Boerner (Season 4, USA)  
  • Deb Chubb (Season 4, USA) 
  • Georgia Steel (Season 4, UK)
  • Imani Wheeler (Season 5, USA) 
  • Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, AUS)

  • Justine Ndiba (Season 2 Winner, USA) 
  • Kyra Green (Season 1, USA)  
  • Liberty Poole (Season 7, UK) 
  • Lisa Celander (Season 3, Sweden) 
  • Megan Barton-Hanson (Season 4, UK)  
  • Tina Provis (Season 3 Winner and Season 4, Australia)  
  • Zeta Morrison (Season 4 Winner, USA) 
  • Callum Hole (Season 4, Australia)
  • Carrington Rodriguez (Season 2, Australia) 
  • Curtis Pritchard (Season 5, UK)  
  • Eyal Booker (Season 4, UK) 

  • Jack Fowler (Season 4, UK) 
  • Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2, USA) 
  • Mike Boateng (Season 6, UK) 
  • Mitch Hibberd (Season 3 Winner and Season 4, Australia)   
  • Ray Gantt (Season 1, USA)
  • Scott Van-der Sluis (Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA) 
  • Stephane Blackos (Season 2, France) 
  • Toby Aromolaran (Season 7, UK)  

More about Love Island Games

Love Island Games is a spinoff series that is bringing fan-favorite alums from the franchise together. Fans can expect recouplings, drama, twists, arguments, and steamy moments. The Islanders will have to dabble in both team and couple challenges while going through the general format of the show which includes dating, eliminations, wild cards, and heated competition. At the end, a pair will be chosen as the champion couple of the season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Island 10: Where and how to watch reality series? Release date, host, contestants, and other details

Advertisement

FAQs

When will Love Island Games premiere?
Love Island Games will premiere on November 1, 2023.
Where can I watch Love Island Games ?
Love Island Games will stream on Peacock.
About The Author
Meenal Chathli
Meenal Chathli

An author, content writer, and avid reader, Meenal loves the world of fantasy, fiction, literature, cinema, and

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!