Love Island Season 11: Is Joey Essex Faking His Feelings For Samantha Kenny? Here's What Fans Think

Love is in the air on Love Island Season 11, but are all the insiders genuine in their quest for romance? Recently, all eyes have been on Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny, with viewers questing their budding romance. Yes, in a recent episode, a small interaction between the two sparked a storm of debate among fans.

Some people are defending his actions, while some thinks he is faking it. Let’s dive into the details and explore what fans are saying about Joey’s intentions.

Is Joey playing games with Samantha?

In the latest episode of Love Island, Samantha referred to them as the king and queen of the villa. What was strange, was Joey’s response to this. He seemed less enthusiastic about this comment. Fans quickly took to social media to express their doubts. People are even suggesting that Joey might not be as invested in their relationship as Samantha.

To be precise, during a flirty chat, Samantha said, “We are the king and queen of the villa,” to which Joey responded, “Yeah I feel like the king.” This response didn’t sit well with the audience.

One fan tweeted, “Samantha is in delulu if she thinks this guy likes her.” They claimed that Samantha was reading too much into their connection. Another user added, “Yeah, I feel like I'm the king' looooool Joey doesn't rate that girl at all.” The online chatter sparked a debate among the audience of the show. Some are questioning Joey’s motives and others are defending his actions.

Not the first time when Joey’s loyalty has been questioned

This isn’t the first time Joey’s behavior has raised doubts about his intentions. His previous interactions with newcomer Uma Jammeh also sparked a controversy.

Yes, after Uma entered the show, Joey’s loyalty to Samantha was questioned. Fans were doubting him because he seemed too friendly with the new islander. This latest incident has only added fuel to the fire. People are now questioning whether Joey is truly looking for love or just playing the game.

Joey Essex’s dating history

Joey’s love life has also been in the spotlight. He was in a relationship with his TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers from 2011 to 2014. Later, he dated stylist Georgie Purves between 2016 to 2018. He has also had flings with several celebrities, including Stephanie Pratt, Rita Ora, Amy Willerton, and more. And, according to reports, recently, he was dating his Dancing on Ice co-star Vanessa Bauer. But they split in 2023.

More about Joey Essex: the reality TV king

Joey Essex, a familiar face in the world of UK reality TV. He made a splashy entrance into Love Island as the first-ever bombshell. He first appeared on The Only Way is Essex and quickly became a fan favorite. After that he joined I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, where he finished in the fourth place.

Over the years he has appeared on numerous reality shows. Some of them are, The Jump, Dancing on Ice, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, MTV’s Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating, and more.

Joey Essex’s presence in the Love Island villa has certainly spiced things up. His extensive reality TV experience and complicated dating history make him an interesting contestant. However, the big question remains, is Joey interested in finding love or is he just here to play the game?

