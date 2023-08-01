Love Island UK 2023: Who won season 10 of dating reality series hosted by Maya Jama? Find out

After about two months of episodes, tasks, dates, and lots of exciting drama, Love Island season ten has officially wrapped up. The 2023 summer edition of the British dating reality series premiered on June 5, with Maya Jama returning as the host and Iain Stirling reprising his role as the narrator. The season was held in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca. Here's who the finalists were and which couple eventually ended up winning the season.

Who won Love Island UK 10?

Jess Harding and Sammy Root won the summer edition of 2023, winning the £50,000 cash prize by beating Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nawacki. At the third position was another set of love birds Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde while Molly Marsh and Zach Noble finished fourth. Sammy thought he'd leave the show in week one only but was surprised he managed to win the show with Jess. He confessed to Jess about his feelings and here's what he said.

"When I saw you walking towards the fire pit on your own after Casa, I instantly knew that you were all that I wanted – my wandering eye turned into my eye for Jess," Sammy had previously revealed. Both of the individuals in the winning couple are 22 years old and while Jess is from Uxbridge, Sammy is from Kent. The two first met when he entered the show as a bombshell on day four. The last public vote saw Mitchel and Ella B going home, leaving the four finalists in the villa. After the final voting was closed, the winners were announced.

More about Love Island UK 2023

While Jess is a beauty clinic owner who was looking for Mr. Right with a "long list of icks" when she first came in, Sammy is a project manager who called himself a firework and was looking for a girl with "a nice bum, an amazing personality, and family orientated." The second-runner-ups had Tyrique who is a semi-professional footballer and was hoping to "score big in the villa" while Ella is a model who was "ready to prove she is wifey material."

Meanwhile, the previous installment aka the winter edition of 2023 saw Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan winning the ninth season. It aired from January 16 to March 13, 2023, and the 25-acre Ludus Magnus estate in the Franschhoek was the villa for the season. For the recently wrapped summer edition, Sa Vinyassa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar was the main villa, the Alchemy Villa was Casa Amor, and the Shiva Beach Club in Llucmajor was the Vibe Club.

