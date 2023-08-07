Love Island USA: Maura Higgins returns to franchise with season five after finishing fourth in Love Island UK

Irish television personality Maura Higgins is known for participating on Love Island UK back in 2019 and the beloved contestant is back on the dating reality series, this time around with the USA edition of the popular franchise. The 32-year-old made her appearance on the Fiji-based fifth season of Love Island USA, and here's what her official role is going to be.

Love Island USA 5: Maura Higgins makes her return to franchise

Higgins is the official social ambassador of the season and the first look of the presenter entering the villa was posted by the Love Island USA social media accounts. The model looked gorgeous as she walked in wearing a flowy summer strapless dress with her brown hair styled in beachy waves. "Our girl @MauraHiggins visits the Villa tonight to serve a BIG reality check to the Islanders. This should be fun! #LoveIslandUSA," the caption said.

In the clip, the islanders get a text which is followed by Higgins making her entry. The contestants cheer on seeing her and tell her how much they love her. She then proceeds to play a game with them, asking them to pick names. Higgins participated in the 2019 edition of Love Island UK and finished fourth in the season. The fifth season of Love Island USA premiered on July 18, 2023, on Peacock. It is hosted by Modern Family star Sara Hyland.

Maura Higgins as social ambassador of Love Island USA 5

The show previously announced on social media, "This just in... @MauraHiggins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer! #LoveIslandUSA." Iain Stirling, the narrator of both the UK and USA editions of Love Island, teased her appearance through a voiceover that said, "Love Island royalty, Maura Higgins enters the villa." Fans were ecstatic to have her back on the show and expressed their joy on Instagram and Twitter. Meanwhile, the model teased her appearance.

"I'M BACK!!!!!!!!! Bringing you all the behind-the-scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa [bomb emoji]," Higgins wrote. She also captioned a picture from a beach in Fiji, "I came here for Love......... Island [palm tree on island emoji] [seashell emoji]." The former Love Island UK contestant also posted a short video of her entry and captioned it, "Tomorrow night...... @loveislandusa [bomb emoji]." Hyland commented, "YASSSSSSS [x4 fire emojis]," while her former co-contestant Molly Mae replied, "Iconic."

