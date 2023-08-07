Love Island USA: Maura Higgins returns to franchise with season five after finishing fourth in Love Island UK

After participating on Love Island UK in 2019, Maura Higgins is back on the franchise this time with its USA edition, and here's everything you need to know about it.

Written by Meenal Chathli Updated on Aug 07, 2023   |  09:34 AM IST  |  3.5K
Love Island USA, Maura Higgins, Love Island, Love Island UK, Peacock, CBS, Sarah Hyland, Dating Reality Series. Season Five
Maura Higgins participated on Love Island UK in 2019 (Twitter)

Key Highlight

  • Love Island USA returned with a brand new season on July 18, 2023
  • Maura Higgins is a part of the fifth season of the dating reality series

Irish television personality Maura Higgins is known for participating on Love Island UK back in 2019 and the beloved contestant is back on the dating reality series, this time around with the USA edition of the popular franchise. The 32-year-old made her appearance on the Fiji-based fifth season of Love Island USA, and here's what her official role is going to be.

Love Island USA 5: Maura Higgins makes her return to franchise

Higgins is the official social ambassador of the season and the first look of the presenter entering the villa was posted by the Love Island USA social media accounts. The model looked gorgeous as she walked in wearing a flowy summer strapless dress with her brown hair styled in beachy waves. "Our girl @MauraHiggins visits the Villa tonight to serve a BIG reality check to the Islanders. This should be fun! #LoveIslandUSA," the caption said.

ALSO READ: Love Island USA: When did season five of reality series premiere? Cast, time, synopsis, and other details

In the clip, the islanders get a text which is followed by Higgins making her entry. The contestants cheer on seeing her and tell her how much they love her. She then proceeds to play a game with them, asking them to pick names. Higgins participated in the 2019 edition of Love Island UK and finished fourth in the season. The fifth season of Love Island USA premiered on July 18, 2023, on Peacock. It is hosted by Modern Family star Sara Hyland.

Maura Higgins as social ambassador of Love Island USA 5

The show previously announced on social media, "This just in... @MauraHiggins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer! #LoveIslandUSA." Iain Stirling, the narrator of both the UK and USA editions of Love Island, teased her appearance through a voiceover that said, "Love Island royalty, Maura Higgins enters the villa." Fans were ecstatic to have her back on the show and expressed their joy on Instagram and Twitter. Meanwhile, the model teased her appearance.

"I'M BACK!!!!!!!!! Bringing you all the behind-the-scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa [bomb emoji]," Higgins wrote. She also captioned a picture from a beach in Fiji, "I came here for Love......... Island [palm tree on island emoji] [seashell emoji]." The former Love Island UK contestant also posted a short video of her entry and captioned it, "Tomorrow night...... @loveislandusa [bomb emoji]." Hyland commented, "YASSSSSSS [x4 fire emojis]," while her former co-contestant Molly Mae replied, "Iconic."

ALSO READ: Love Island USA: When did season five of reality series premiere? Cast, time, synopsis, and other details

Advertisement

FAQs

How old is Maura Higgins?
Higgins is 32 years old.
Where is Maura Higgins from?
Higgins is from Ballymahon, Ireland.
Which season of Love Island did Maura Higgins participate in?
Higgins participated in season five of Love Island UK.
About The Author
Meenal Chathli
Meenal Chathli

An author, content writer, and avid reader, Meenal loves the world of fantasy, fiction, literature, cinema, an... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!