Love Island USA: When did season five of reality series premiere? Cast, time, synopsis, and other details

Love Island USA is back with a brand-new season and fans are excited to dive back into the world of the dating reality series. Based on the popular British series Love Island, the show has returned with its fifth season recently, and here's everything we know about the all-new installment including the release date, cast, host, synopsis, streaming details, and more.

When did Love Island USA 5 release and where to stream?

Season five of Love Island USA premiered on Peacock on July 18, 2023, with its very first episode. While the first three seasons aired on CBS, it was announced in February 2022, that the series would no longer broadcast on the network. It was picked up for two new seasons by Peacock. Season five returns to Fiji like season one of Love Island USA. A new episode of the season will be available to stream on the platform every day at 6 pm PT during the premiere week. New episodes will then stream Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.

Watch the trailer for Love Island USA 5 here:

What is Love Island USA 5 about and who is the host?

Sarah Hyland is returning as the host of season five of Love Island USA and Iain Stirling will be the narrator of the installment. The contestants will compete in challenges to stay on the show and possibly win $100,000. The synopsis of the season reads, "Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new 'bombshells' arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."

Cast of Love Island USA 5 and more

The cast of Love Island USA season five has Anna Kurdys, a 22-year-old from Florida; Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, a 23-year-old from Minnesota; Destiny Davis, a 27-year-old from Missouri; Jasmine Sklavanitis, a 24-year-old from Illinois; Kassy Castillo, a 22-year-old from Louisiana; Keenan Anunay, a 23-year-old from Washington; Leonardo Dionicio, a 21-year-old from Connecticut; Marco Donatelli a 22-year-old from Ohio; Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray, a 25-year-old from Texas; and Victor Gonzalez, a 28-year-old from Georgia.

Meet the Love Island USA 5 Islanders here:

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be making a guest appearance during the second week of the series. As per Peacock, Love Island USA is the most-streamed original reality competition series in the platform's history. All 38 episodes of season four are available to stream on Peacock while the first three seasons of Love Island USA are available to stream on Paramount Plus. Season five of the series premiered on July 18, 2023.

Watch the Love Island USA 5 villa tour here:

