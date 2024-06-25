Love Island: Will Grace End Things With Joey? Let's Have A Look At How Fans Are Reacting On This

Love Island fans are buzzing with speculation about Grace and Joey’s relationship. Ever since Grace entered the villa as a bombshell, viewers have been hooked on their rollercoaster romance. But now, after a shocking recoupling incident there are tensions.

Joey and Grace have split apart after recoupling. This unexpected twist has sparked rumors among fans that Grace might have a secret plan to end things with Joey. Wanna know the details about the same? Let’s look into what’s happening and why fans are questioning the future of their relationship.

Grace and Konnor’s chat before recoupling

When Grace and Joey reunited in the Love Island villa, it wasn’t smooth sailing. They had dated briefly last summer, but things ended on a sour note. Now as they are back together, tensions are brewing. The recent episodes have shown Grace getting closer to other Islanders, especially Konnor. Before the recoupling, Grace pulled Konnor aside for a chat.

She asked him if there was anyone in the villa he was interested in, even if they were in a strong couple. When Konnor admitted he was attracted to her, Grace told him, “You have got to remember that no one here is closed off and you are here for yourself. I just wanted to talk to you as I think you are the nicest guy.”

How did the fans react after this conversation?

This conversation between Grace and Konnor makes the fans believe that Grace was already looking to move away from Joey. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Grace’s actions. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Since Grace was at the bottom of the public vote, she really be trying to RUN away from Joey.”

Another user said, “Grace is trying to run away from Joey after yesterday’s vote.” “I feel Grace has a game plan she wasn’t expecting to be in the least favourite so now she’s trying to graft other people hmmmmm susss,” added a third. Many people are wondering why Grace doesn’t simply end things with Joey directly instead of these unnecessary tactics.

The public vote impact

The situation escalated when Samantha Kenny was kicked off the show after a recoupling. Samantha was upset with Joey for quickly ditching her when Grace entered the villa. And, in the Sunday night’s episode Grace and Joey found themselves at the bottom of the public vote. Being in the bottom three may have made Grace realize that her pairing with Joey might not be that popular. This might have made Grace reconsider her decision to be with Joey.

Joey Essex, known for his time on The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE), has been observing these interactions closely. Though he hasn’t reacted to Grace’s changing behavior yet, it’s evident how their relationship dynamic has changed. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Joey respond to Grace’s actions.

Well, what do you think of Grace and Joey’s relationship in the future? Will she end things with Joey and make a new connection with Konnor? Or is this all part of a larger game plan to secure a spot in the villa for as long as possible? Do tell us in the comments.

