Love Island 2022: Who won Season 4?
Love Island season 4 was full of shocking twists, and eliminations. Here's everything you need to know about the winners of Love Island 2022.
Love Island is one of the best dating game shows and has had a successful run so far. The concept of the show is simple - singles come together to look for love and go through various tasks assigned to them. In the end, love conquers all and one couple wins a cash prize. Love Island Season 4 premiered on July 9, 2022, and the finale was on August 28, 2022. Here's all about a winning couple of Love Island season 4 along with the names of the contestants.
Meet the contestants and winners of Love Island season 4
After a mind boggling season full of romantic moments, shocking twists, and surprising eliminations, Love Island finally has a couple that has won the show.
The final couples are:
• Sydney and Isaiah
• Deb and Jesse
• Zeta and Timmy
Wondering who won the show? Well, Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi won Love Island 2022 and split a prize of $100,000. The runners-up were Jesse and Deb, and Isaiah and Sydney.
1. Timmy Pandolfi
He lives in Angeles and by profession, he is a real estate agent and a personal trainer. He loves playing the guitar, and his favorite food is shrimp. He is a kind-hearted man who looks for kindness in a woman, just like his mother.
2. Zeta Morrison
Zeta Morrison is a beautiful model/babysitter/author who lives in Los Angeles. When looking for a partner, she gives preference to a person's personality, but at the same time, she wants to be with a man she is sexually attracted to.
3. Sydney Paight
Sydney Paight is from Houston but currently lives in Los Angeles. Professionally she is an operations manager and she idolizes Paris Hilton.
4. Isaiah Campbell
Isaiah Campbell works as a waiter and currently lives in Delray, Florida. He loves to clean and wants a love story like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.
5. Deborah Chubb
Deborah Chubb is a young, bubbly personal assistant who lives in California. She is quite bold and stated in the show that once Justin Bieber flirted with her. She admitted that she has been single for the past five years and that she likes people with red flags, and is open to changing that in near future.
6. Jesse Bray
Jesse Bray is from Springfield but is currently living in Houston, Texas. He has a celebrity crush on the popular American actress, Karrueche Tran. He is also a fan of Socrates and boasts of drinking about four gallons of milk a week.
Other contestants on the dating show Love Island:
1. Valerie "Val" Bragg
2. Tyler Radziszewski
3. Felipe Gomes
4. Andy Voyen
5. Bria Bryant
6. Sereniti Springs
7. Bryce Fins
8. Madison “Mady” McLanahan
9. Tigerlily Cooley
10. Gabby Kiszk
11. Avery Grooms
12. Tre Watson
13. Sam Kornse
14. Jordan Morello
15. Kyle Fraser
16. Nicholas "Nic" Birchall
17. Chazz Bryant
18. Gabriella “Bella” Barbaro
19. Jared Hassim
20. Chanse Corbi
21. Courtney Boerner
22. Katherine "Kat" Gibson
23. Joel Bierwert
24. Mackenzie Dipman
25. Phoebe Siegel
26. Chad Robinson
27. Nadjha Day
28. Jeff Christian
Love Island is without any doubt one of the best television reality shows. Are you excited for Season 5? Who do you think should have won this season? Do tell us in the comments section below.
Also Read: Wiz Khalifa and Logic Tour 2022: Why did it abruptly end?