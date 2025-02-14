Love Me on OTT: Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun’s Sci-Fi Romance Confirms Apple TV Release; Know When You Can Stream

The sci-fi romantic drama Love Me, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, is expected to be available on digital streaming platforms on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

This release date was shared by the streaming tracker When to Stream, which is known for being reliable with its digital release updates. However, the tracker also mentioned that the date could still change, as the film’s studio, Bleecker Street, has not officially confirmed it yet.

When Love Me is released on PVOD, viewers will be able to buy or rent the movie on popular streaming platforms like Prime Video, AppleTV, and Fandango at Home.

Love Me is a sci-fi romantic drama with an unusual and creative storyline. The film’s description states, “In a story that spans billions of years, a buoy and a satellite meet online long after humanity’s extinction. As they learn what life was like on Earth, they discover themselves and what it means to be alive and in love.”

Kristen Stewart, best known for her work in Spencer and the Twilight Saga, plays Me/Deja in the film. Steven Yeun, recognized for his roles in Minari and The Walking Dead, plays Iam/Liam. Their characters navigate love, life, and connection in a future where humans no longer exist.

Love Me is written and directed by Andrew Zuchero and Sam Zuchero. The duo has crafted a story that mixes science fiction with romance, focusing on feelings, relationships, and the idea of connection beyond the human world.

Viewers can keep an eye on Bleecker Street’s official announcements for any changes to the digital release date. As of now, February 18, 2025, remains the expected date when Love Me will be available for purchase or rental on digital platforms.