'Love my new watermelon vibes up top': Hayden Panettiere shows off her new hairdo as she debuts pink and green hair

In a bold departure from her previous blonde locks, Hayden Panettiere has recently taken to Instagram to flaunt her latest hair transformation. This time, she has embraced the vibrant allure of pink with a subtle touch of green, and the world can't help but take notice.

Hayden Panettiere flaunts her 'watermelon' hairdo in style

In a dazzling Instagram post, Hayden Panettiere exposed her striking new hairdo, marking a significant shift in her style. The base of her look is a denim chambray button-down shirt, a choice that provides an intriguing contrast to her colorful hair.

Her makeup game is on point, featuring a nude pinkish lip gloss and shimmery pink eyeshadow. These cosmetic choices expertly complement her audacious pink locks, creating a cohesive and eye-catching ensemble.

Panettiere expressed her appreciation for her daring new look with a heartfelt shoutout to her hairstylist. Her caption reads, "Love my new watermelon vibes up top! Thanks @erickohair you're the best! Xoxo." According to the caption, it's quite evident that Hayden is thrilled with the outcome and is radiating confidence. Check out her new look below:

While the Scream star has been sporting stunning pink hair throughout September as evidenced by her previous Instagram post, there remains a curious question; is this vibrant transformation a permanent change to her signature look? Panettiere is yet to confirm, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaiting further developments.

How did fans respond to Hayden Panettiere's new look?

Hayden Panettiere's hair announcement post has sparked an enthusiastic response from fans in the comments section. Many are in awe of her new look, with comments like "you look like a completely different person" and "my favorite colors on my favorite person" filling the thread.

One user came up to the comments section and vented out their genuine feelings for Panettiere saying, "You look gorgeous, completely in love with your new look. You are worth it, you matter, you are heard, you are seen. Keep rising queen."

Additionally, a fan expressed their excitement at the prospect of seeing Hayden in Scream again, saying, "please come back for Scream 7."

It's clear that Hayden's watermelon-inspired hairdo has received a warm and positive reception from her dedicated fans.

