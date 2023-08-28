'Love still in bloom!': Robert Downey Jr. recreates adorable wedding photo with wife Susan Downey for 18th wedding anniversary; see PICS

Robert Downey Jr. confirmed himself to be a hopeless romantic at heart, as he wished his wife of 18 years a happy marriage anniversary. Downey has been busy with the promotions of Oppenheimer over the last few months, being his latest project, it turned out to be a big hit. In a wonderful twist former MCU star played the role of the antagonist Lewis Strauss. Even after months of being swamped, the actor took the time to give his wife, Susan Downey, a sweet gift.

Robert Doweny Jr. recreates his wedding photos

In a sweet gesture towards his wife, and an ode to their, marriage, the 58-year-old took to Instagram to share his happy day with the fans. Downey attached two pictures to his post, first, the original photo of when they got married back in 2005, and the second, a reenactment of it.

In the original, a young Robert is seen leaning towards Susan's ear. Mrs. Downey is seen in her white wedding gown, with a veil tucked to the back of her head, while Mr. Downey is dressed in a black suit, with a lilac shirt underneath, and a white-polks-dotted purple scarf cladded around his neck. In the 2023 rendition though, the couple are seen wearing more casual ensembles, with the actor in a bright yellow shirt, and the producer in a white tee, with sunflowers gripped in her hands. The caption adorably read, "18 years , love still in bloom!!"

Fans react adorably to the couple's anniversary

Robert and Susan are definitely the kind of couple, that sets everyone else's expectations sky-high for their own relationships, the same people who'll write "Me and Who" when they see the Downey couple, and we don't blame them. The duo has been giving relationship goals to people for nearly two decades now. A user commented under their post, "Thank you Susan. Its been 18 years. So happy for them. I love Team Downey Robert Downey Jr." Another refrenced Avengers: Endgame, "Happy anniversary parents, I wish you to continue to be happy, your marriage is proof that love exists, thank you for it. I support and love you 3000🇲🇽."

