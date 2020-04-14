Love Wedding Repeat Twitter Review: Netflix's new rom com film gets an average response

Netflix's new romantic comedy Love Wedding Repeat that dropped online over the weekend failed to create a spark.

Netflix's new rom-com Love Wedding Repeat dropped over the weekend and it was a much-needed break for our minds amidst lockdown. Watching the news about the ongoing pandemic and keeping a tab on Coronavirus cases is getting on to us now while director Dean Craig's film Love Wedding Repeat is a great escape from it. We can't deny, irrespective of being a girl or a guy, romantic comedies have always been one's guilty pleasure. And this Netflix offering comes as a great mood lifter during the current crisis.

The film takes us to an Italian wedding and gives a glimpse of what all goes around at home during a marriage and it is like every family ever. An elder brother makes sure his sister has the best wedding ever but things don't go as planned when her ex arrives at the wedding venue uninvited. The director skillfully presents alternate versions of the same wedding with different outcomes and perhaps this is what has left the audience a little confused.

Love Wedding Repeat premiered on Netflix over April 10 and many fans watched the Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, and Eleanor Tomlinson starrer. While some thought that the film was beyond amazing, the others had an average response for the rom-com and divided Twitter with their contradicting reviews. "I've had about 16 hours to process it and I'm still not over how stunning Olivia Munn looks in Love Wedding Repeat," read a tweet."Let me save you the trouble. If you’re thinking of watching “Love, Wedding, Repeat”, don’t", another user wrote.

I've had about 16 hours to process it and I'm still not over how stunning Olivia Munn looks in Love Wedding Repeat. pic.twitter.com/JY8U7qjvMB — Armani (@armani_sy) April 11, 2020

Let me save you the trouble. If you’re thinking of watching “Love, Wedding, Repeat”, don’t — Rita Issa (@DrRitaIssa) April 12, 2020

Check out more reviews:

When you realise you’ve taken a sedative that wasn’t meant for you ... #LoveWeddingRepeat pic.twitter.com/NijfQoPXLp — Sam Claflin Fans (@SamClaflinFans) April 10, 2020

#LoveWeddingRepeat questions: why would you invite your bro’s Ex to your wedding? Are Bryan and Hayley really that close? Why did Hayley admit to anything in the first timeline? How did Marc know the location of the wedding? <3 pic.twitter.com/IaXsCSosPY — TopTierGenderqueer (@TTGenderqueer) April 11, 2020

Am I the only one who thought it wasn’t that bad??? #LoveWeddingRepeat pic.twitter.com/ws5ppteWix — Kay (@KaylaJayLove) April 12, 2020

