'Love You Honey': Charlize Theron Jokingly Says She Is 'Married' To Jimmy Kimmel Show Star Guillermo Rodriguez After Oscars Joke

Charlize Theron, the celebrated actress known for her captivating performances, is still riding the high of Oscars night. After the glitzy ceremony, she took to her Instagram to share glimpses of the festivities, delighting fans with her humor and charm. One post in particular, a playful repost of a tweet joking about her marrying Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, showcased her lighthearted side.

In the aftermath of the Sunday, March 8 glamorous ceremony, the actress took to her Instagram grid to share several moments from the festivities. Among them was a delightful repost of a tweet jokingly suggesting she had tied the knot with Guillermo Rodriguez, the affable late-night sidekick of Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel.

In her caption, Theron, 48, playfully wrote, "Oh, and I got married! Love you, honey! ❤️" This prompted a sweet response from Rodriguez, 53, who commented, "I love you too! 😘" The exchange referenced a lighthearted moment during the awards show when Rodriguez raised a glass to the A-listers in attendance, including his "beautiful wife, Ms. Charlize Theron."

As Theron and the audience shared a laugh and raised their glasses, he said, “I love you. You’re my angel.”

Among the various comments on Theron's post was one from Kimmel who simply wrote, "This is wonderful." Additionally, the official Don Julio Tequila account chimed in with a humorous comment, stating, "Taking the credit for this one. #PorAmor."

Rodriguez expressed his affection with a single heart emoji on a subsequent post shared by Theron on Thursday. This post showcased snapshots of her alongside Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Sally Field, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Lange, Vin Diesel, and a host of other celebrities from the event.

She said, “Made some new friends, partied with old friends, celebrated incredibly talented friends, got married. Busy week for me.”

Earlier in the evening, Theron graced the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre, where she headed straight for Rodriguez upon hearing his call, microphone in hand.

"Where's my shot?!" she exclaimed.

Rodriguez, ever the showman, presented two special Barbie dolls, their heads unscrewing to reveal hidden flasks filled with a celebratory beverage.

"Oh my God, I love you. Cheers," Theron exclaimed before they indulged and shared a warm embrace. Clearly touched by the gesture, Rodriguez gushed to the camera, "Oh my God. She made my day," as Theron continued her journey down the red carpet.

Charlize Theron is dating model Alex Dimitrijevic and she was previously married to Stuart Townsend.

