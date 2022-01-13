Lovebirds Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson SPOTTED packing on the PDA during low-key date night in LA

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going on many dates since they were spotted hanging out together in October. The new couple in town has recently been on another date in LA as they were seen hanging out with a pizza pie and some ice cream!

According to a report from Page Six, the two were spotted near Jon & Vinny's Fairfax in Los Angeles as they were casually hanging out with each other. They reportedly sat at the diner and had a Margherita pie while maintaining a low-key profile in public. Page Six has also reported that the two also went over to a drugstore for dessert and had some ice cream. Inside the store, they were reportedly cuddling up to each other and hugging each other adorably.

Recently, Kardashian and Davidson had also spent some time while vacationing in the Bahamas as they were seen boarding a private plane. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared a sunkissed selfie from the vacay and some stunning photos of the place. However, she didn't share photos with Davidson, however, fans have been eagerly waiting for the same! The two sparked romance rumours while holding hands at a theme park during a rollercoaster ride. While neither of them has publicly confirmed their romance, the two have been spotted on several dates, many in Davidson's native place, Staten Island in New York.

The two were recently spotted enjoying the holidays with Scott Disick as the trio reportedly watched Spider-Man: No Way Home. What do you think of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly 'really happy' and 'getting very serious' about each other