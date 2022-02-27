Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to have a 'small wedding' in May?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a clear vision for their forthcoming wedding. The Poosh entrepreneur, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, "want to have a very small wedding," a source said as per PEOPLE.

"There are two weekends she's looking at in May. They don't want it to be a press frenzy," the source says of Kardashian. "She wants it very private with closest friends and family." The insider adds that Kardashian is "currently getting sketches of dresses" as well. However, Kardashian and Barker's romance was revealed in January 2021, and they subsequently made it Instagram official after Valentine's Day that year. The rocker then proposed to her in October 2021 at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE Barker "was nervous, but Kardashian didn't hesitate for a second before she said yes."

The couple recently replied to a humorous video about their planned wedding. The video, released on Instagram by comedian Benny Drama, has him imitating many Kardashian-Jenner family members preparing for the couple's wedding. "This makes me emotional," Kardashian wrote while Barker replied, "Lmaoooo."

Meanwhile, Kardashian will go down the aisle for the first time during her impending wedding. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Moakler, 46.

ALSO READ:Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share adorable vacation PICS with Penelope and Reign Disick; See