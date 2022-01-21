Lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly adorably cuddle during their vacation in Lake Como; PICS

After an intimate yet stunning engagement, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took a romantic trip to Lake Como as Fox shared some adorable pictures from the venue. The two posed with each other as Megan shared the snaps with her fans on Instagram. "Lake Como," she shared the pictures with this caption.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged on January 13 under the Banyan tree that the duo fell in love. They got engaged in Puerto Rico as MGK said that only they were at their engagement and he took the video of their sweet proposal on his phone, without anyone's help. The proposal location was the same as the sets of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass where they had apparently fallen in love.

Take a look at Megan's recent post:

While speaking to Vogue about their engagement and Megan's stunning ring, Machine Gun Kelly explained how the rings comprise the birthstones of the duo and described the idea that he had in mind while creating the ring. "The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," MGK said.

He also made it quite clear how the ring, which comprises two stones, one being a Colombian emerald has been carved into teardrops. He added, "Love is pain," to explain the concept of the design better.

