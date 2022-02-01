Lovebirds Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian pack on the PDA in latest photo: I Would Die 4 U

Travis Barker has said that he will be committed to Kourtney Kardashian till the end of time. In a steamy Instagram post on Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, declared his everlasting love for the Poosh creator, 42, with a snapshot of the happy pair wrapped up and smooching outdoors. Along with the public display of adoration, Barker penned, "I Would Die 4 U," a reference to the song "Purple Rain" from Prince's 1984 album.

Check out his post here:

In the comments, Kardashian reacted to his caption, saying, "You, I would die for you." The pair got engaged in October of last year, ten months after their relationship got public in January. In 2022, Kardashian and Barker have been pretty silent on social media. The two were last seen together in an Instagram picture on January 12, when Kardashian uploaded a snapshot of them cuddling up in identical red-and-black leopard print pyjamas. "It's still 2022, right?" Kardashian captioned her post, to which Barker replied in the comments, "Yes my love."

Kardashian and Barker enjoyed a sunset on the beach shortly after the new year started, accompanied by the former reality star's children, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Mason, Kardashian's 12-year-old son, was also there on the trip. For those unversed, Kardashian, who has three children with ex Scott Disick answered "yes" to Barker's extravagant proposal in October 2021. Barker's forthcoming wedding will be his third journey to the altar. From 2001 to 2002, he was married to Melissa Kennedy, and from 2004 to 2008, he was married to Shanna Moakler.

As per Page Six, Barker and Moakler have two children: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15. He is also close to Moakler's 22-year-old daughter from her prior relationship with Oscar De La Hoya's ex stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.