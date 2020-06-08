Loved BTS singer V aka Taehyung's slingbacks during Dear Class of 2020 performance? Here's how much they cost

BTS singer V put his stylish foot forward and flaunted his FENDI slingbacks during his Class of 2020 performance.

There is no denying that BTS singer V is the epitome of style. Taehyung always dresses to kill and Class of 2020 was no different. The Bangtan Boy joined his fellow band members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope to deliver speeches and perform at the Class of 2020. While the actor's choice of clothing caught our attention, the ARMY couldn't stop looking at the singer's feet. During the Spring Day performance, the camera gave fans a good look at his OOTD and fans noticed his slingbacks.

TaeTae sported a pair of brown leather slingbacks from FENDI along with a yellow overlay chiffon outfit from Acne Studios Women’s Wear. But how much does the pair of footwear cost? According to the official website, the stylish footwear costs 795 Euro. In USD, it would be approximately USD 898. In Indian rupees, it would cost about Rs 67,846.

Taehyung has been in the news today for his gesture during the Class of 2020 speech. The singer, while urging people to take their time in understanding their direction, used sign language to reach out to those with hearing impairments. In his speech, he said, "If there is anyone out there who cannot see where they should go from here forth, I urge you to listen to your heart. Things may feel a little difficult right now, but somewhere out there, luck and opportunity is waiting for you. I believe that. On that note, I will remember this day. Today may not be my own graduation, but I will try to look back upon this day years from now and remember it as a memory to treasure. And I look forward to the day you will stand and tell us your own story."

