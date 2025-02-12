Loved The Åre Murders? Here Are 5 Similar Crime Shows To Watch Next On Netflix

If you enjoyed The Åre Murders and its unique take on crime and mystery, you might be looking for similar shows to watch next. Crime dramas come in many forms, from psychological thrillers to investigative series.

Whether you enjoy character-driven narratives or fast-paced crime plots, Netflix offers plenty of options. Here are five shows that might be your next binge-watch.

1. Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is a crime drama created by Vince Gilligan. It follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher who turns to making and selling meth after being diagnosed with cancer.

His former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), becomes his partner in the drug trade. Over five seasons, Walter transforms from a struggling teacher to a ruthless drug kingpin.

If you enjoy crime stories with deep character development, Breaking Bad is a must-watch. You can also check out its prequel, Better Call Saul, which follows the rise of lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

2. Dexter

Dexter is a psychological crime thriller that follows Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic expert who secretly lives as a vigilante serial killer. He only targets criminals who escape justice, following a strict code to avoid detection.

The series delves into his past trauma and his struggle to balance his double life. While Dexter is primarily a crime drama, it also blends elements of horror, dark comedy, and psychological suspense.

Advertisement

3. Mindhunter

Created by Joe Penhall and produced by David Fincher, Mindhunter takes a deep dive into the origins of FBI criminal profiling. The show is set in the late 1970s and follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they interview convicted serial killers to understand their psychology.

Their findings help shape modern criminal profiling techniques. The show features interviews with real-life criminals like Ed Kemper and Charles Manson.

4. Ozark

Ozark follows financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), who moves his family to the Ozarks after a drug cartel deal goes wrong.

To keep his family safe, he agrees to launder money for the cartel, but soon finds himself entangled with local criminals. His wife Wendy (Laura Linney) plays an active role in managing their illegal operations.

5. The Sinner

The Sinner is a crime anthology series starring Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose. Each season follows a new case where seemingly ordinary people commit shocking crimes with no clear motive.

Advertisement

Season 1 follows a woman (Jessica Biel) who stabs a man in public with no explanation, while Season 2 investigates a young boy who poisons his parents.

Unlike traditional crime shows, The Sinner focuses on the psychological reasons behind the crimes rather than just solving them. If you enjoy mystery-driven stories that explore human psychology, this series is a good fit.