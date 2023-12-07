'Loved the monsters in the comic book': Nicolas Cage shares philosophical take on Ghost Rider at Red Sea Film Festival

Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider is one of the most badass Marvel characters of all time. While the actor played the role twice for the Marvel Studios, the fandom still wishes to see more of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

﻿Not to forget that it has been hotly anticipated that the character might join the universe, but nothing has been confirmed so far. Nic Cage had a philosophical take on the role, which he recently shared.

Nicolas Cage reacts to his Marvel character, Ghost Rider

Starring Nicolas Cage as the titular Marvel anti-hero, the 2007 movie was about Johnny Blaze's origin story to the big screen before the MCU was incepted. As the actor played the role of the Spirit of Vengeance, Cage recently talked about the same at the Red Sea Film Festival.

"I have always loved the monsters in the comic books," he said sharing about how it was different from the other characters. "Why I loved the characters was that they were scary to look at, and yet they were ultimately doing good. It was my first sort of philosophical experience with this character, Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze, who thought the devil was actually using that power for good, and that was very complicated," added the Marvel star.

Nicolas Cage says Ghost Rider was coolest-looking superhero

In the same conversation, the actor took a dig at Disney, saying that it was unlike the characters they had ever made. "Ghost Rider was like a tattoo that came to life. It was sort of a pop art drawing that sort of had flames and just the coolest-looking superhero. You know, on a motorcycle, black leather (Jacket) stealth on fire," Nicolas Cage detailed his Marvel character.

With the ongoing wave of new characters joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the reintroduction of Ghost Rider has been hotly talked about on the internet. While Marvel Studios has yet to comment upon the future, let us know what you think about it.

