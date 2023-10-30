'Loved this guy': Ione Skye reveals last conversation with Matthew Perry a week before his death

Trigger warning: This article contains references to a celebrity death

Ione Skye, known for her role in the iconic '80s film Say Anything, is deeply mourning the loss of her dear friend and former co-star, Matthew Perry. Perry, renowned for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, tragically passed away at his Los Angeles home, apparently due to drowning. The news of his sudden demise has left the entertainment industry and fans worldwide in shock and grief.

Ione Skye shared the last conversation with the late Matthew Perry

Taking to her fans on Instagram, Skye shared a heartfelt tribute to Perry, revealing their last exchange just a week before his untimely death. She posted screenshots of their text conversation, where Perry, 54, reached out to Skye, 53, mentioning a song from her movie Say Anything and wrote, "Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are."

Skye responded warmly, saying, “Awe. I love that. Xo,” to which Perry replied, “Hope you are healthy and happy,” the conversation ended on a positive note, reflecting the genuine affection they had for each other. Skye also posted a nostalgic picture of them as teenagers, underscoring the depth of their friendship over the years. Ione shared the screenshots with the caption, "My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy."

Matthew Perry has left family and friends mourning over his tragic demise

The late Matthew Perry's family, too, released an exclusive statement through PEOPLE, expressing their profound sorrow. They stated, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother, Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

In addition to Skye, numerous fellow actors have paid tribute to Perry. Hank Azaria, known for his voice work on The Simpsons, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, describing Perry as the "funniest man ever" and highlighting their close bond as friends. Shannen Doherty, another esteemed actress, expressed her deep sadness on Instagram, reminiscing about the enduring friendship she shared with Perry. Selma Blair, also devastated by Perry's passing, referred to him as her "oldest boyfriend," highlighting the unconditional love they had for each other.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry didn’t want to be remembered for his iconic show Friends; actor explained it a year before his death